The ‘guaranteed to be the least-watched show’ in the MCU just hit 9.3 million views

It is nice when you get to see people eat their words. Like when Forbes said that Agatha All Along was going to be the “least-watched” show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show hit 9.3 million views over its first week on Disney+.

Now, I don’t think the viewership is a testament to every show but it is hilarious to watch our girl Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) proving guys wrong. The article basically acted like no one was interested in the show prior to its release. For whatever reason, people just forgot how wildly popular WandaVision was and how much we loved Agatha.

More than that, Agatha Harkness is an established comic character who has a rich history with some of our favorite characters. She’s connected to the Scarlet Witch, the Fantastic Four, and more. So why wouldn’t fans of Marvel be excited for her show?

Since its premiere, the show has continued to gain steam on the streaming platform. Proving that no, Agatha All Along actually wasn’t “guaranteed” to fail.

Is "Guaranteed" in room with us??? https://t.co/0Gd1Xxdfup pic.twitter.com/3gSYKwbSNm — Chaosᱬ | Agatha All Along Streaming September 18| (@CovenofChaoss) September 27, 2024

The shows on Disney+ have all been relatively great with the notable exception because the second half of Secret Invasion. I didn’t dislike it but I also know it could have been better. Outside of that, I do love what Marvel is doing with these shows.

But it is telling that people (particularly men) will assume something about a show because it isn’t of interest to them. Because there is no other explanation for thinking that Agatha All Along would fail unless you, yourself, was not interested in it. All signs pointed to its success and the proof is in the numbers.

I think a common misconception among people (men) is that everyone has a hive mindset. No, that isn’t the case and its important to address.

Just because you don’t care, doesn’t mean the rest of us aren’t excited

When WandaVision came out, many of us felt like Vision (Paul Bettany) was part of the show to appeal to male audiences. Which, fine. He is a great character and I loved that dynamic between him and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) on the show. But it is upsetting to me to see people (men) get excited about the Vision show and have no hope for Agatha All Along at the same time.

Do you see how that reads as sexist? The show about an established character that people loved being deemed a “guaranteed” fail before it even began but a show about a robot is exciting? I just think that we don’t highlight how this misogynistic way of thinking hurts fans of the MCU. I don’t want to have to constantly be yelling that I’m excited about a project that is female led because if I don’t, a man will say no one cares.

That’s not true. It is never true and hopefully, the success of Agatha All Along helps stop the narrative. In the Forbes piece, he points out that unfortunately the lowest performing show in the MCU ended up being Ms. Marvel and that shows rules. But to instantly dog on a show that you’re not into doesn’t help the situation either.

If you think that a show is going to be “unwatched” before it even comes out, maybe just keep that to yourself.

