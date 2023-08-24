The Grift Continues: Trump Is Hosting a $100K-Per-Guest Dinner To Pay Giuliani’s Legal Bills

You can say what you want about Donald Trump, but don’t you dare say he never did anything for Rudy Giuliani. On September 7, Trump is holding a fundraiser to help pay for Giuliani’s seven-figure legal fees. For $100,000 (yes, that’s the correct number of zeros), you get a seat at a roundtable … discussion? … with two of the most vile men in America, plus a plate of food.

Them still using “America’s Mayor” on shit after all he’s done is reason enough never to call anyone “America’s [Anything]” ever again. https://t.co/tmk2DxCa6j — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) August 23, 2023

The news about the fundraiser broke on Tuesday, the day before Giuliani turned himself in at the Fulton County, GA sheriff’s office, on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and reinstall Trump as president. As of a couple months ago, Giuliani’s legal defense fund was floundering, having only raised about $10,000 of its $5 million goal.

Giuliani previously traveled to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump to help pay his legal fees, but according to CBS, Trump wasn’t interested in pitching in—even with the possibility that Giuliani could turn on Trump to save his own skin. In fact, Trump has even refused to pay Giuliani for the services he performed as Trump’s lawyer. Trump reportedly offered to pay a limited amount for Giuliani’s legal defense fund, and also volunteered to “stop by” two fundraisers Giuliani had planned.

There are a couple of safe assumptions we can make about this fundraiser on September 7. First, it’s mainly catering to rich sycophants who want to curry favor with a couple of guys who may spend the next few years trying to hold court from prison cells. What could go wrong? Secondly, there’s no way Giuliani is going to see a significant portion of that money. There’s no way, right? You think Trump is holding this fundraiser because he genuinely cares about the wellbeing of another person? If Trump decides to keep every penny, there won’t be much Giuliani can do (again, remember that he can’t even get Trump to pony up for the work Giuliani actually did.)

Poor Rudy. This is why you don’t help a megalomaniacal narcissist try to take over the government. It doesn’t tend to end well.

(featured image: MANDEL NGAN, AFP via Getty Images)

