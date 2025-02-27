The great ‘Twisters’ kiss debate of 2024 is back on

I thought I was free and yet we are right back in it. For those who remember the great kiss debate of 2024 with Twisters, it isn’t over. Let’s dive back in.

At the end of the 2024 film Twisters, Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) runs after Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she is getting ready to head back to New York City. It is a grand romantic affair with Tyler literally bolting his truck to the departures gate and running inside. As he finds her, an announcement comes on that planes are grounded due to weather and the two look at each other and he does a very hot thing: Takes her luggage without her asking.

It was sweet and cute but one thing was missing: A kiss. Now look, if we didn’t know that they filmed a kiss, it’d probably be fine. But fans found footage of Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones smooching. So out there in the world there is a “kiss cut” of Twisters and many of us want to see it.

For a while, we were all told that it was Steven Spielberg who told director Lee Isaac Chung to cut the kiss and I do need to apologize to my guy Steve. I’m sorry, king! I thought you kept kissing away from me and I wasn’t happy about it! Now, at a recent screening of Twisters in Toronto, Chung clarified the kiss debacle.

At the screening, someone brought up the fact that the Spielberg was blamed for the cut kiss in the film and he clarified that it wasn’t really the case. “Yeah, somebody said Spielberg was the reason but that was not true,” Chung said in response to the question.

“Spielberg wanted the kiss. We shot it, Spielberg wanted the kiss too, he was like ‘I hope this works’ and we tested it. We tested the film and we were just finding that it was super polarizing to have the kiss in there.”

lee isaac chung CONFIRMS that steven spielberg wasnt responsible for cutting the kiss from twisters pic.twitter.com/wFSrz8bCnL — luca (@collateral2OO4) February 27, 2025

WHO WAS IN THOSE TEST SCREENINGS?

I just think that we, as a society, should allow people to smooch more. And when you have as much chemistry as Kate and Tyler had in Twisters and you don’t kiss, that’s not far to all of us who are pro-smooching. So I just want to know who thought the kiss was too much? I just want to talk!

In all seriousness, I do think that the movie could have used the kiss but I do love the ending as well. I am but a simple girl who loves when a man does something chivalrous without being asked to do it. So seeing Tyler take that suitcase for Kate and not even asking? That was hot! And probably more romantic than a kiss but that wouldn’t have hurt my enjoyment of the moment.

At the end of the day, we got a Twisters that had no kiss but had enough sexual tension that we, as a collective, all yelled about them kissing for months after the film was released and that’s pretty iconic if you ask me.

