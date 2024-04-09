‘The Good Doctor’ Season 7 Episode 6 Is Set to Be a Gripping Hour of TV

The next episode of ABC’s The Good Doctor‘s is just around the corner. Expected to be a gripping episode, “M.C.E.” will showcase the challenges faced by the team while dealing with a mass casualty event.

Recommended Videos

Season 7, episode 6 is sure to make the viewers nervous, as it is likely to involve multiple scenes where the doctors will have to make split-second decisions to save lives in the face of a major tragedy. How they deal with their own emotions and intense work pressure will not only shape the episode but also set the tone for the upcoming series finale. We’ll get to see how it plays out when the episode airs on April 9, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET.

The Good Doctor is set to end after this season, as was announced by the showrunners in January 2024. Created by David Shore and Liz Friedman, the show follows Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and his team as they navigate through various medical cases in their day-to-day lives. Murphy’s character is not well received by the rest of the team initially, but how he wins his trust by showcasing his medical skills and later goes on to become a key member of the staff forms the crux of the TV series.

Apart from Highmore, Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim), and Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo-Murphy) are part of the main cast. The show is based on a Korean drama of the same name, created by Park Jae-Beom.

The Good Doctor was supposed to have a spin-off by the name of The Good Lawyer, which got canceled in November 2023. The show was introduced as a backdoor pilot during the sixth season, and Kennedy McMann, Felicity Huffman, and Bethlehem Million were supposed to star in the series.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Tuesdays on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

(featured image: ABC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more