Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor'.
(ABC)
Category:
TV

Don’t Worry, You Won’t Have To Wait Long for More of ‘The Good Doctor’

Fans are still very invested in this season of The Good Doctor.
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 20, 2024 10:56 am

Fans are still very invested in this season of The Good Doctor. And now we’re heading towards the season finale with a lot of worries for our favorite doctors. What does episode 10 hold for the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital?

We know a few things, thanks to David Shore and Liz Friedman’s chat with TV Insider. “You are going to watch Shaun and all the characters at St. Bon’s deal with two of the most emotionally important patients they’ve ever handled before, and at the same time,” Friedman said of the last episode of season 7.

“Bring your Kleenex, but it won’t just be about crying. These episodes are what you think they will be,” Shore said. “That doesn’t mean you won’t be surprised and you won’t be moved and you won’t have twists and turns, but the episodes are about what you think they’re about. It’s about striving to take care of Claire and Glassman, and then taking it further. It is a finale. It is absolutely a finale, and you will learn a lot about the characters.”

With both Claire (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) going through battles with cancer right now, that doesn’t bode well for them. So, listen to Shore. Definitely get your Kleenex ready!

But, when can we watch it? Unfortunately, our time with season 7 of The Good Doctor is coming to an end. The finale airs on Tuesday, May 21. As with every episode of the series, the show will air on ABC at 10 PM ET and 7 PM PT. Are we going to make it out of this one without sobbing? Probably not, but at least we can all cry together over whatever happens. What a way to end the night.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.