‘The Girls on the Bus’ Brings Political Comedy Back Just in Time for the Election

Ever since Veep ended its run in 2019, we’ve been waiting for the next great political comedy to hit our screens. Judging by the trailer for The Girls on the Bus, it seems like our prayers have been answered.

From the executive producers of The Flight Attendant comes this new series about four women journalists on the campaign trail, each with different political beliefs, experiences, and reporting styles. The four women share life on the road while braving professional, personal, and romantic quandaries along the way.

The series is inspired by journalist and creator Amy Chozick’s life as a political reporter on the road with presidential candidates, which she chronicles in her 2018 bestselling memoir Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling. The series is co-created by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and is shown by Rina Mimoun (Superman & Lois).

When does The Girls on the Bus premiere?

The series debuts on Max on March 14.

Is there a trailer for The Girls on the Bus?

There is! Check it out below:

Who stars in The Girls on the Bus?

Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) stars as Sadie McCarthy, who joins fellow reporters on the campaign bus for her first campaign. She is joined by seasoned veteran Grace (Carla Gugino), conservative reporter Kimberlyn (Insecure‘s Christina Elmore), and queer TikTok-er Lola (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Natasha Behnam).

Other cast members include Scott Foley (Scandal), Brandon Scott (Dead to Me), Griffin Dunne (This Is Us), and Mark Consuelos (Riverdale).

What can we expect from the first season?

The synopsis for the series reads, “The Girls on the Bus invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.”

This series looks like a blast and falls into my favorite genre of Max show: Four Ladies Doing Things (see Sex and the City, Girls, The Sex Lives of College Girls, And … Just Like That, etc.).

