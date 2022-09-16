Sometimes even teammates and friends need to duke it out, but violence is never the answer, so we must look for alternatives. When you’re not ready to talk it out, the best way to relieve (or exacerbate) this tension can be in a 1v1 match in games like like Halo, basketball, Beyblades, or (one of my favorites) a good old fashion TCG like Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, or Yu-Gi-Oh! London graphic designer and artist Jordan Snowden’s latest animation does just that by having Fry and Bender from Matt Groening’s Futurama get in a D-D-D-D-D-D-D-D-D-D DUEL!

One of the best things about this is that it perfectly matches the chaotic energy of the show. Like we really had three Blue Eyes Dragons out on the field with a whole Exodia the Forbidden One on the field at the same time. I watched Yu-Gi-Oh! growing up, but when I finally got cards and looked to play with others, I was utterly confused by how many rules there were. So much stuff differs from the show that it’s essentially another game.

On their channel, Snowden does a mix of animation and geeky mash-ups like Wanda versus the Illunimati in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Maddess. Here, Snowden cleverly edited it to make it look like a Final Fantasy V RPG battle. Occasionally, they’ll include pop culture news, and while I don’t care for all of those, I do love their first video where Naruto punches Richard Spencer. Check out more of Snowden’s art on their website and YouTube channel.

Icon James Earl Jones becomes the second Black artist (the first being August Wilson) to have a Broadway Theater named after him. (via Variety)

Semi-truck crash results in hundreds of sex toys and bottles of lube strewn on the road, but the broadcasters can’t/won’t see it. (via The Lost Ogle)

Many are hailing King Charles as a champion of climate science, but his history of pushing for public funding of bad science shows otherwise. (via Skepchick a.k.a. Rebecca Watson)

Because Drake missed a joke video from a music critic with the best teeth in the game (Anthony Fantano), he leaked DMs to millions of fans showing him left on read. (via Variety)

