I was not inevitably going to look forward to Netflix’s live-action version of One Piece. When the project was announced in 2018, I was skeptical. There’s not exactly a great track record of Hollywood anime adaptations, especially those made by Netflix. Then again, I’m hugely skeptical about Hollywood’s “turn cartoons into live-action” trend in general, given the industry’s history of treating animation as “lesser.” The “anime to live-action trend” exists in Japan as well, but has some different cultural overtones, since animation is arguably more high-profile there than live-action. But that is a very in-depth and nuanced discussion for another day.

You see my history. But as we’ve all learned more about Netflix’s adaptation of One Piece, I’ve grown from being skeptical, to curious, to cautiously optimistic. After today’s trailer—the first we’ve seen for the adaptation—I’m absolutely delighted to say I have become downright excited.

Why the trailer looks so promising

I had the privilege to get a hold of this trailer early, so I’ve watched it several times. And every time, I like it more. Which honestly blows my mind. I was hoping to like it. But the fact that I only like this 90-second trailer more as I revisit it is a deeply promising sign. Most pop culture adaptations do not hold up better upon deeper scrutiny and further reflection. A recent case in point: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where my returning thoughts have distilled into the likes of, “Why all the needle drops? Why?”

Not so here. Yes, it’s a trailer. But there’s truly nothing to nitpick unless you want to get shoe-level picky (brace yourself now for the Twitter threads about Sanji’s eyebrows or Usopp’s nose, yeehaw). Iñaki Godoy as Luffy feels natural as hell. His chemistry with Mackenyu’s delightfully and hilariously flat Zoro is immediately obvious. Their final exchange makes me giggle at how cleverly it places an anime trope believably onto Luffy’s personality. Luffy, giddily: “All great fighters always call out their finishing moves!” Zoro, in the aural equivalent of an eye roll: “No they don’t.”

Emily Rudd’s Nami also looks on point—deadpan and cool and badass, already the straight man of the trailer. We just get mere glimpses of Jacob Romero Gibson’s Usopp and Taz Skylar’s Sanji, but they look great (Skylar rocks the hairstyle well).

But what we do see probably sent many fans’ hearts aflutter. Hell, in a fancy Netflix penthouse in Manhattan, I nearly lost my shit when that shot of the Lord of the Coast shifted to include Shanks’ back. And then I almost lost my shit purely because I didn’t expect either a depiction of that particular scene or this teaser trailer, in general, to cause me to lose my shit. The “feet on the barrel shot” had a similar effect. These are iconic moments that resonate throughout the entire series, and it’s clear from even these glimpses that they were reproduced carefully and lovingly.

Hell, just looking at that epic Baratie made me giddy.

What the trailer tells us about the season

Let’s have a brief interval for analysis, shall we? As previously hinted, this first season of One Piece will cover the East Blue Saga. The meat of this trailer is footage from the Romance Dawn Arc—we see Alvida’s ship and Zoro in the predicament through which he meets Luffy. Koby’s quietly lurking in the background of Luffy’s punch. Romance Dawn also recalls Luffy’s childhood times with Shanks.

There are a few flashes of the Orange Town Arc (Buggy and Nami) and the Baratie (Sanji). We know Syrup Village and Arlong Park will also be in the season, based on who the production has cast (and based on my discussions with the cast and crew). Interestingly, despite the presence of the iconic “feet on the barrel” moment (which occurs right before the crew enters the Grand Line), it does not seem like Loguetown will be in the season.

Even though Loguetown is a great arc (the thunderbolt!), omitting it could make a lot of sense. From a season-long narrative standpoint, Arlong Park is a good emotional cap. Plus, they’re already condensing a lot of material, and Loguetown could risk making it feel overstuffed. But considering that Loguetown introduces Smoker and Tashigi (and Dragon), it will be interesting to see if a theoretical season two would pick up at Loguetown or head straight to my beautiful friend Laboon.

Seriously, how can this be?

Anyway, back to that giddiness. My hypothesis is that One Piece seems different from all the anime adaptations because of two major factors. Both are a very rare occurrence in Hollywood. For one, Eiichiro Oda—the creator and mangaka—was deeply involved in the series at every step. What’s more, the buck stopped with him. The fact that’s even possible means that his opinions were treated with downright reverence.

My hunch on that matter was solidified while talking to Ted Biaselli, Netflix’s Director of Original Series (Spectacle). Biaselli seemed downright in awe of Oda. The way he described Oda’s notes was like a fan getting to see into the mind of the creator of something he loved. And from talking to both Biaselli and the cast, it seems like Oda was constantly given screenings of the show for his approval.

But beyond that, from the head of Netflix’s original series to the showrunners, to the cast themselves, it’s very, very clear that the people on this project really and actually care about One Piece. They love it, they respect it, and they’re driven by a genuine desire to get this “right.” I’ve now been able to meet and talk with Biaselli and the core cast (minus Mackenyu), and my first-hand experiences with them only solidified that impression: they REALLY care.

The result is this trailer: the announcement of an unlikely candidate for the best live-action anime adaptation to date. I hope with every fiber of my One Piece-obsessed being that the series itself delivers on this promise.

(featured image: Netflix / Eiichiro Oda)

