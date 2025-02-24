‘The first act of resistance’: NSFW Donald Trump and Elon Musk AI photo displayed in U.S. HUD hack

On February 24, the Department of Housing and Urban Development monitors were hacked to display an NSFW AI-generated image of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

As Trump and Musk purge the federal workforce as part of their so-called Department of Government Efficiency, signs of resistance are surfacing. In addition to firing thousands of workers, including “accidentally” laying off workers managing the country’s nuclear weapons and response to the bird flu outbreak, Musk abruptly demanded that all remaining employees send him an e-mail justifying their positions. All employees were directed to send an e-mail with five bullet points to the Office of Personnel Management describing what they did last week. However, many supervisors directed their employees to ignore the demand, given that it was sent to FBI workers and others with sensitive duties. Several judges have also worked to block Musk’s illegal access to sensitive government systems, while Rep. Robert Garcia shared a photo of Musk at the DOGE subcommittee and referred to it as a “dick pic.”

Now, the seeds of resistance have spread to the U.S. HUD, as hackers openly mocked Trump and Musk.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk mocked in HUD hack

Early on February 24, X users reported that HUD had been hacked. As a result, all its monitors displayed an NSFW image of Trump and Musk. The obviously AI-generated image depicts Trump kissing Musk’s feet. Some monitors displayed a still image, while others appeared to be GIFs. Emblazoned over the scandalous images were the words, “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.” @Eagles25champs called the hack “The first act of the resistance.”

According to MeidasTouch News, HUD officials have taken down the images and videos. It remains unclear who was behind the hack and whether it was done internally or externally. So far, the HUD has not released an official statement on the incident. However, the images have continued to circulate online.

The caption of the photos, “Love live the real king,” referenced Trump’s recent proclamation. After ending New York’s congestion pricing program, Trump took to TruthSocial to brag about his accomplishment. He finished his post with, “LONG LIVE THE KING,” referring to himself as a King, even though there are no kings in America. The AI image mocks Trump by suggesting that Musk is the real “king” of America, as the President has largely deferred power to the Tesla CEO. Trump may insist he’s in control, but many believe he has turned into Musk’s puppet. There’s no greater way to get under Trump’s skin than to depict the man who refers to himself as a king as subservient to another man.

