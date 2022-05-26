Fans have been waiting for over two years for the 4th season of Stranger Things to drop. Now, their patience is paying off as volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4 premieres tomorrow on Netflix. The season is shaping up to be a pretty big one, as its run time is double that of any prior season. This extra time is being filled with new villains and mysteries—like the highly anticipated introduction of Vecna and the exploration of Victor Creel (Robert Englund).

So far, we’ve seen the Stranger Things gang face Demogorgons, Demodogs, and Mindflayers. However, with Stranger Things season 4 emphasizing the horror genre, it’s vital they have a worthy villain. Hence, Stranger Things is bringing in Vecna, who Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts will know is one of the most legendary villains in the game. This undead creature is the kind of monster that players generally avoid. Now, it is operating in the Upside Down and sending some warnings to Hawkins. Likely, this is going to the gang’s most formidable enemy yet.

Not only that, but Creel is someone connected to Hawkins, too. Creel was a man who brutally murdered his entire family in the 1950s. How he ties into Vecna and the Upside Down is unknown. As is whether we’ll see him in the present day or solely in flashbacks. However, the team seems to think there’s a connection as they investigate the abandoned house where the murders took place. There are big things in store for Stranger Things season 4 and there are likely countless viewers who want to the be first to see the action.

What time does Stranger Things season 4 release?

The exact time that Stranger Things releases will, of course, depend on where you live and what time zone you are in. Netflix will be releasing volume 1 of Stranger Things season 4 on May 27th, 2022, at 12:00 AM PDT. So, if you’re in Pacific time, you’ll only have to wait up until midnight for the new series. However, those in Central and Eastern time will have to wait until 2:00 AM and 3:00 AM, respectively. Here’s when Stranger Things season 4 will release in a couple of other countries and major time zones:

Canada – 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

UK – 8:00 AM GMT

Italy – 9:00 AM CEST

Germany – 9:00 AM CEST

England – 8:00 AM BST

South Africa – 9:00 AM SAST

Indian – 12:30 PM IST

Japan – 4:00 PM KST

If you don’t see your time zone or country here, you can always look up your specific time zone on a world clock online.

(featured image: Netflix)

