The End of ‘The Mandalorian’ Is The Stuff Fanfic Is Made Of

For a show where its main character rarely shows his face, there is a lot of The Mandalorian fanfiction out there. And there are a great many scenarios for them. There are your typical fanfiction settings, there are just stories of adventures that Din Djarin and Grogu are going on. But then there are a lot of stories that feature Din Djarin somewhere that he was not quite yet in the show.

Whether it is shipping Din Djarin with Omera (Julia Jones) from season one of the show, to Cobb Vanth (my ship) from season two, or this season where he’s part of a throuple (Din, Bo, and the Armorer), the people have their fanfiction dreams for Din Djarin. And with its finale, things just got that much better for fans of the show (and the fanfiction writer in all of us).

**Spoilers for the entire third season of The Mandalorian lie ahead**

And just like that, The Mandalorian season three has come to an end. A season spent searching for a home has led the Mandalorians back to the start: to Mandalore. And while we were worried about the fate of our favorite characters heading into the finale, we got a better idea of what the future is going to hold for everyone.

When the season finale of The Mandalorian came to an end, the future for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu felt like something that you’d write in fanfiction. And I loved every second of it.

Get the fanfic wheels turning

If you’ve ever taken a gander at the fic out there for The Mandalorian, you’ve probably seen a lot of pairings all together. One of the bigger ones being Din Djarin/Reader or Din Djarin/You. (Personally, I love the amount of Din Djarin/Cobb Vanth on there.) But if you gander through it, many of them have Din Djarin and Grogu settled somewhere and the reader living with them. It’s also just a common trope in fanfiction to have characters who are otherwise nomadic find their home with another character.

So seeing Din Djarin and Sir Din Grogu leaving behind the other Mandalorians on Mandalore to go to get a new “freelance” job working for the New Republic? It was surprising, to say the least. But then tie that to Din and Grogu going to Nevarro to live in their own home together just really felt like something I’ve read in fanfiction.

Maybe it was just the domesticity of that last shot but seeing Din Djarin, feet up on a table, looking at his son playing in the yard? That’s something I’ve dreamt up. Not something I ever thought I’d actually see in Star Wars. And it’s just another example, for me, of why I love this show so much.

