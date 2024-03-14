The Elders Have Arrived! Spoiler Predictions for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1110.

After more than 25 years, One Piece is finally gearing up to its finale, with the current Egghead Island Arc acting as the first arc of the final saga. The action is ramping up and fans are hooked on the manga’s current storyline which will soon see Luffy and his gang face off against all five Elders.

Here’s what we think is going to happen.

What happened in chapter 1109?

Chapter 1109 saw Dr. Vegapunk just barely clinging to life as he was about to reveal information worldwide that would change everything, challenging the very order of the world. Saturn and the other Elders had been set on stopping him, and Kizaru had dealt what appeared to be a deadly blow, stabbing the Dr. This caused his heart to flatline and triggered the release of the video—a dead man’s switch as hypothesized by Warcury—the very thing the Elders had been trying to stop. It doesn’t look good for Vegapunk, with the indication that he won’t be around much longer.

Luffy is taking on Kizaru and Saturn, the latter having taken on Beast Form, sprouting horns from his head and knife-sharp, spider-like legs. Luffy is in Fifth Gear and manages to dodge the attacks of both Saturn and Kizaru, though he notices his attacks are not landing on the former. Using Gomu Gomu no Dawn Cymbal, he grabs both and slams them together before tossing them up in the air like pizza dough and throwing them away. Kizaru is damaged by this, with the Marines having to rescue him, but Saturn goes full speed at Luffy, who dodges.

Knowing that the source of the video must be stopped at all costs, Saturn summons the remaining Elders to the island, and that brings us up to date.

What next?

We have our predictions for the next chapter, so if you want to go into it fresh, stop reading now! These predictions are based on what fans of the series are theorizing, so let’s look at what they think will be happening in chapter 1110:

Vegapunk’s video shows that there are only seven minutes left until he drops the world-changing news, allowing everyone to prepare. Meanwhile, all the Elders have arrived on Egghead Island in their fully awakened Beast Forms. These forms take inspiration from yokai (demons) of Japanese mythology.

Saturn is a “Gyuki”, or “Ushi-oni”, a cross between an ox and an octopus.

Marcus Mars is an “Itsumade”, an eerie bird creature with the face of a human, the beak of a bird full of razor-sharp teeth, body of a snake, talons, and wings.

Topman Warcury is a “Houki,” a giant boar with huge tusks.

Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is a “Bakotsu” a skeletal horse.

Shepherd Ju Peter is a “Sandworm,” probably not too different to the ones we know from Dune.

The Elders will cause carnage on Egghead Island, with Nusjuro stampeding as a horse, cutting down many of the Pacifistas in mere moments. Due to the tide of the battle turning, Sanji calls everyone up to tell them all to leave himself and Luffy to deal with this and that the priority is to get to safety.

We then cut to Zoro and Lucci’s long ongoing battle, which began all the way back in September of last year! Fans may have felt the fight had gone on a little too long, but it looks like our man Zoro may win out in the next chapter with a new move, Santouryuu – Kokoba: Madaragari (3 Sword Style – Huhuva Hell: Stripe Hunt). Finally, the monthlong battle ends!

As Luffy is taking on the Elders, Ju Peter comes up from underneath him to swallow him whole, but in the nick of time, the giants Dorry and Brogy join the fray cutting off Ju Peter’s head and freeing Luffy. It appears that this will push the odds back in Luffy’s favor with the three of them working together against the remaining Elders.

When will this be confirmed?

One Piece chapter 1110 is set for release on March 18, 12AM Japan Standard Time, which means that for those reading from the United States, it will be March 17, 7AM PST or 10AM EST.

Fans can read the manga on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

