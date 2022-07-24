Few upcoming series are more highly anticipated than Netflix’s adaptation of ‘The Sandman‘. The epic fantasy drama is based on Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed Sandman comic book series that started in 1989 and ended its original run in 1996. Since then, countless directors, studios, and actors have tried to bring The Sandman to life. And the long-awaited adaptation is finally arriving on August 5th on Netflix.

The synopsis for the series reads, “There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.”

‘The Sandman’ cast and creators took to the stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, where they discussed adapting the surreal series and shared clips and the first full trailer for the show.

“What I’m really excited is that in less than two weeks, everyone is going to get to see what we made,” Gaiman told the crowd. “It feels really good.” Showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) said that his plan was to remain “as faithful to the book as possible” and added, “Netflix has been incredibly supportive of that mission.”

The trailer gives us our first looks at not only Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream, but Boyd Holbrook as walking nightmare The Corinthian, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee, and many more. In addition, Mark Hamill will voice Mervyn Pumpkinhead and Patton Oswalt will voice Matthew the Raven.

Matt Smith is not here for your Morbius jokes. (via The A.V. Club)

Maria Bakalova voices Cosmo the Space Dog in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (via Collider)

Clear room on the shelf for these Black Panther: Wakanda Forever toys. (via io9)

Ryan Coogler’s Cinematographers:



– #BlackPantherWakandaForever Autumn Durald Arkapaw

– #Creed Maryse Alberti

– #BlackPanther and #FruitvaleStation Rachel Morrison



Only US Director, I can think of, who has consistently collaborated with female DPs on HUGE budget films pic.twitter.com/P68phfgpUn — Cybel Martin (@CybelDP) July 24, 2022

The Russo brothers will not be directing the next Avengers movies. (via CBR)

Jordan Peele’s Nope wins the box office weekend. (via THR)

What’s up with that Rick and Michonne The Walking Dead spinoff? (via IGN)

Happy Birthday Lynda Carter!

A very happy birthday to Lynda Carter. Photograph from Wonder Woman, c.1976. pic.twitter.com/4QOXsexjXy — RetroCo (@Retro_Co) July 24, 2022

