The ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ Trailer Has Arrived

Descendants: The Rise of Red is on its way, and the first trailer has arrived.

Recommended Videos

According to Disney’s official plot synopsis, “‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.”

Descendants: The Rise of Red is the fourth installment in the Descendants movie series, following Descendants, Descendants 2, and Descendants 3. The film series features the children of famous Disney villains and heroes, who have conflicts and adventures in the kingdom of Auradon.

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe. Other cast members include China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula, who now serves as the headmaster of Auradon Prep; Melanie Paxton as the Fairy Godmother; Brandy as Chloe’s mother Cinderella; and Paolo Montalban as Chloe’s father King Charming.

Here’s the trailer!

In the trailer, Red arrives at Auradon Prep, the school for heroes and Villain Kids (VKs), and takes out two spray paint cans. She proceeds to graffiti the halls of the school with broken hearts. Chloe arrives, and Red tells her that the two are roommates.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will premiere on Disney+ on July 12, 2024, followed by its Disney Channel debut on August 9 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Will there be another trailer before then? There almost certainly will be. It may show off Red and Chloe’s partnership, the Queen of Hearts, or perhaps the time-travel adventure that the two will find themselves on. Plus, rumors that a “royal baby” will factor into the plot could also bear fruit.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]