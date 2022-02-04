The CW Orders ‘Gotham Knights’ and a ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series

What is the Horcruxian relationship the CW has with Supernatural? If there are no Supernatural spinoffs in development, will the network crumble into dust? Can one not live while the other survives?

Apparently not, as the CW has ordered a pilot for the prequel series The Winchesters. Jensen Ackles will executive produce the series, which follows Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, as they meet, fall in love, and presumably battle some evil. Ackles will reprise his role as the narrator of the series. The Winchesters marks the third spinoff attempt after Bloodlines in 2014 and Wayward Sisters in 2017 failed to get picked up.

In other Winchester brother news, Jared Padalecki is producing his own prequel series to Walker, his reboot of the Chuck Norris series Walker: Texas Ranger. The prequel, Walker: Independence, takes place in the 19th century and follows Abby Walker, a wealthy Bostonian whose husband is murdered on their journey west. On a quest for revenge, Abby meets up with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of a purpose. They settle in Independence, Texas, a place where nothing is as it seems.

Clearly, Walker is taking a page out of Yellowstone‘s book. The hit Paramount series recently debuted 1883, a prequel series that explores how the Dutton family came to acquire the land on which Yellowstone ranch was built.

In more exciting news, three Batwoman writers (Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams) will be making a pilot for Gotham Knights. After Bruce Wayne is murdered, his rebellious adopted son forms an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they’re all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it’s ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city’s next saviors.

The series will not be a spinoff of Batwoman, but will be produced by Greg Berlanti. It’s unclear if the series will be part of the Arrowverse. The series is also unrelated to the upcoming video game Gotham Knights, which allows gamers to play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood to solve the mystery of Batman’s murder.

It’s real. It’s happening. This has been a good day 😭😭😭 #GothamKnights https://t.co/I5sYBpGIAX — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 3, 2022

No casting has been announced yet for Gotham Knights the series, and it’s unclear which Bruce Wayne surrogate son will headline the series. I would bet it’s not Dick Grayson/Nightwing, considering that character is already the lead on HBO Max’s Titans. My money is on Jason Todd, but honestly who knows. Tim Drake fans, what say you?

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]