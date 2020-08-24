Gotham Knights Video Game Kills Batman, Delivers Bat Family Glory

A lot of really amazing content was shared during DC FanDome this weekend, but the thing that electrified me (besides the news about the Static Shock movie) was the release of the trailer for upcoming video game Gotham Knights. Batman content that focuses on the Bat Family? I’m not crying, you’re crying.

According to the official website:

Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.

A game that recognizes both Tim Drake’s Robin and Jason Todd? The game is going to be an open-world, action RPG where you can play as just one of the characters or team up to patrol Gotham and stop any criminal activity you may spot. In addition to the confirmed four characters, we know that in the supporting cast will be Alfred Pennyworth and Police Captain Renee Montoya, and that the Court of Owls will also play a role in the game.

Biographies for each of the characters are also on the site, and they give a good breakdown of the dynamics with each character. Jason Todd, for example, has reconciled with the Bat Family and, despite his guns, is actually a non-lethal combatant now—but don’t get it twisted; he is still an anti-hero.

Tim Drake is acknowledged as being the smartest Robin and someone who is driven by a sense of justice, rather than tragedy. For the last few years, Damien Wayne has been filling up the Robin costume, so it’s good to see Tim in the costume here because he’s just one of the best Batman characters.

We also have, in Barbara’s biography, acknowledgment that she was Oracle for years, and it says that part of her pushing for recovery was due to her father’s death. After Jason, she is the character I’m most excited to play because it looks like all of her hacking and combat skills will be part of the gameplay, and I want to be Batgirl, damn it.

Finally, that brings us to Nightwing, a.k.a. Dick Grayson, the person most fitting to lead the Batman family after Batman is gone. Seeing all of them together just makes me happy.

Some have grumbled that they don’t want to play this game without Batman, but I say you’re playing as the best parts of the Batman franchise. All of these characters were inspired to be who they are because of Bruce Wayne’s Batman. They all carry the best (and worst) parts of him, while all managing to go beyond his shadow.

I’m ready to go beyond Bruce Wayne. Bring on the knights of Gotham.

