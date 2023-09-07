‘The Crown’ Season 6: What Did We Learn From Netflix’s First Tease?

Earlier this week, Netflix shared the first look at the sixth and final season of The Crown. On X (formerly Twitter), the streamer’s U.K. and Ireland account wrote, “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season.

In the post, they included a picture of the Order of Service booklet for King Charles’ and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, meaning this season will be extra messy. Season 6 will include Princess Diana’s death in August 1997, after season 5 ended just after she met Dodi Fayed, and now we know we will see this wedding, as well. Peter Morgan fears absolutely no one.

However, Morgan, the show’s creator, writer, and executive producer, has said that Diana’s death will be handled “sensitively.” A producer on the series, Suzanne Mackie, said on a panel at Edinburgh International Conference Centre that they were “thoughtful and sensitive people” who had “very, very long conversations.”

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people.

“And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it—and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated.”

The Crown was always meant to be six seasons, but at one point was cut down to five, before again being confirmed for six. Morgan explained that for it to be more intricate then the final season did, in fact, needed to be two.

“As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

(featured image: Netflix)

