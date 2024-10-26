‘The CRINGE factor is off the charts’: JD Vance pathetically strokes Donald Trump’s ego during Town Hall

In a terrifying display that political scientists would recognize as textbook personality cult behavior, former president Donald Trump hijacked his own running mate’s town hall on Thursday, October 24 to demand public praise from JD Vance.

During what was meant to be a NewsNation voter forum with anchor Chris Cuomo in Detroit, Trump called in with a single pressing question: “How brilliant is Donald Trump?”

The demand for ego-stroking left Vance visibly uncomfortable. “Well, first of all,” he managed, “Sir, this is supposed to be undecided voters.” But within seconds, Vance fell in line with the required display of fealty: “Sir, of course, you’re very brilliant.”

Not satisfied with praise for himself alone, Trump then commanded Vance to contrast his brilliance with Vice President Kamala Harris. When Vance hesitated, saying, “That’s a very tough one, sir,” Trump cut him off: “Bad stuff. Don’t say it. I don’t want to hear.” As one X/Twitter user wrote: “The CRINGE factor is off the charts on this one … even Vance is embarrassed to have to play such a pivotal role in this perverted dance Republicans are doing.”

The disgusting display of disrespect for Harris and personal power, not only over Vance but NewsNation and its viewers, punctuates a nasty brand of narcissism that a significant number of voters are on board with, according to poll numbers. Trump’s call-in also suggests a man who needed good things to be said about him because he’s desperate. He knows he doesn’t have it in the bag.

The exchange exemplifies what the American Psychological Association defines as a personality cult— “exaggerated devotion to a charismatic political leader.” Trump’s interruption of his running mate’s event to demand public acclaim matches documented patterns of his leadership style.

Additionally, Jennifer Mercieca, author of Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump, wrote in a recent X post that “Trump is what researchers call a “Social Dominant Orientation” personality. These people have high levels of sadism, narcissism, and Machiavellianism—they desperately want power, and they want to use that power to punish others. The very last person who should ever have power.”

Studies published in Political Psychology note Trump “denigrates not only opponents but those who might share power within his cohort” as a “jealous political leader” who “does not brook divided loyalty.” Since announcing his first campaign in 2015, references to Trump fostering a “personality cult” have risen sharply in media coverage.

The town hall episode demonstrated three classic elements researchers identify in political personality cults: resilience of authority regardless of political success, symbolic elevation above others, and religious-like devotion from followers. By forcing even his vice presidential pick to genuflect publically, Trump showed how thoroughly he has reshaped Republican politics around ritualistic displays of personal loyalty.

