The Trailer for The Craft: Legacy Is Here and It’s Magickal!

Halloween just got so much more magickal, thanks to the new, offical trailer for Blumhouse’s sequel the 90s cult hit, The Craft. The Craft: Legacy will his premium VOD October 28th. And yes, witches, I said sequel. Unlike as previously thought, this isn’t a remake of the beloved ‘Witches in High School’ thriller, it’s a continuation in the same universe. And if this trailer is any indication, the direct legacy of Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk), who had to be stopped when her magic went too far, will be addressed.

As a major fan of the original Craft, I am beyond thrilled by the news that this film is a “continuation” according to Blumhouse and the content of the trailer. This new story will follow “an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.” Those witches are Hannah, the new “fourth” played by Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex), who meets Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie: Gideon Adlon (The Society, Blockers, The Mustang), Lovie Simone (Selah & the Spades, Greenleaf), Zoey Luna (Pose, Boundless).

The film is written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, who said of the new film: “I’m thrilled to be able to share The Craft: Legacy with audiences all over the world this Halloween. It’s been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”

It’s evident just from this trailer that Lister-Jones and Blumhouse share fans’ deep affection for The Craft, thanks to several iconic moments from the original that we see reinterpreted here: the girls playing “Light as a feather, stiff as a board” with levitation fun, and Hannah telling her step-dad “We are the weirdos, mister.” But also the way the coven brings Hannah by supporting her and saying they’ve all be traumatized by the same boy is very much in line with how Nancy, Bonnie, and Rochelle recruited Sarah in the first film.

But in The Craft, it was Sarah (Robin Tunney), the new girl who boosted the coven’s magic, who had second thoughts about how the others, especially Nancy, were abusing their powers (even though Sarah was just as manipulative). Here in The Craft: Legacy it looks like Hannah is the one with an inclination to go too far. Does she kill someone? It does look like she uses magic on her mom at a funeral? And somehow Nancy, who ended up in a mental institution at the end of the original movie, might be involved here? Are they talking to her with that Ouija board?

There’s a lot here that I love and something I’m less solid on. Girls using magic to punish boys who bully and sexually assault them? GREAT. Actual sparkly magic floating everywhere? Eh, less great. But hey, it does look pretty. And I love that this definitely seems to have the elements of the first movie that made it special and great: girls begin girls together and finding magic empowering. One thing we don’t see in the trailer but I’m really hoping we get here: appearances by the original cast, especially Balk.

I’m so excited that this movie is coming out in time for Halloween, and in a format that doesn’t require anyone to go to a theater. Starting October 28th, The Craft: Legacy will be available “widely on PVOD this Halloween with leading digital retailers for a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99, and for premium digital purchase at a suggested retail price of $24.99.” We had earlier reported that this was just going to be on Amazon, but this sounds like you’ll be able to rent and enjoy The Craft: Legacy anywhere you enjoy movies on demand!

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to call the corners and summon this sequel immediately.

(image: Blumhouse/Sony)

