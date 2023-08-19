The Coin Boys of Reddit Would Make Harvey Dent Proud

Sometimes, a joke online goes a little too far and this is one of those cases. It’s also one of those times when I wish it actually was happening because it would genuinely be funny to see a bunch of kids running around and flipping coins like they were channeling Harvey Dent … which is sort of what this story from the Teachers subreddit is alleging.

The post states that another quirk has made its way into the school and this year it involved the self-proclaimed “Coin Boys.” Each of them carries around a quarter and says things like “Live by the coin, die by the coin” when asked to give a fact about themselves during an icebreaker exercise. The subreddit post even describes a moment when the teacher assigned homework and one of the coin boys said, “Heads, I’ll do it. Tails, I won’t.” She warned him that if he actually flipped a coin, he’d be getting a phone call home—he did and it landed on heads so she gave him a pass. When his fellow “coin boy” pulled the same power move … he got tails, a zero on his homework, and that phone call home.

It was later discovered that the user who posted this has a history of making up jobs and posting about them on Reddit, so you can’t really believe a word of the post. It has, however, invented a reality where young kids are fascinated by coins and testing chance like this is Gotham.

Now imagine a world where they learn about Riddler and develop an obsession with him. Coming back to school having developed a summer obsession with coins is not as bad as if they had a newfound love of riddles. What would they even do, take out a pencil and say “Want to see a magic trick?”

I know this isn’t real but now I want the cult of coin boys to really exist. A world where 8-year-olds talk like the old Italian guys in my family, “See here, jabroni. The coin has spoken. Now scram.”

Unfortunately, though, this seems fake so my wish won’t be coming true anytime soon. Or maybe it’s the one true story that user LuciusDickusMaximus is telling, I don’t foresee a teacher using the name LuciusDickusMaximus on Reddit but–what do I know?

The coin boys may live on in infamy or maybe we will soon see a sea of coin-obsessed boys thanks to the tale spun by this Reddit user who has an infinity for lying online. It’d still be nice, I think. Having a crew of small Harvey Dents running around without the murder—but keeping the flashy fun of the coin toss.

