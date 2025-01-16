The CGI monkey really does work in ‘Better Man’

If you were on the fence about seeing the Robbie Williams monkey biopic, don’t be! Better Man tells the story of Williams’ rise to fame but uses a CGI monkey version of Williams, played by Jonno Davies, to do it. And it’s brilliant.

Recommended Videos

You might be thinking that a movie with a CGI monkey feels like something you won’t enjoy. The reality is that the movie itself uses the monkey to its advantage. Davies does a great job bringing Williams to life behind his monkey persona but what works for me is that the monkey represents how we look at celebrity and fame.

No matter where these people are or what they’re doing, we ask them to perform for us. It is, a lot of times, like going to the zoo and expecting the monkeys to perform. People think that everyone should be able to turn it on depending on the situation. Performers are people too. They have their bad days and they have time when they don’t want to engage with people. That’s fine. It is a fact of life.

So what I loved about the use of CGI in Better Man was that this movie doesn’t use it to say some grander thing. It is just simply that performers are often seen as a performing monkey. There isn’t a scene in the film that makes this point clear, it wasn’t heavy handed. It was simply just the reality of using that CGI monkey.

Sure, the point could have been even simpler. It could have just been a “well, why not” decision but even so, I do think that it highlights our issues with celebrity and how we interact with those we love.

A celebrity is not at your disposal

We often hear stories of a celebrity being “rude” to a fan. Personally, I ask what the situation was surrounding it. Was this person at an event for their work? Or were they at their home, with friends, out with family, and you were bothering them? Was this a situation where they were supposed to meet someone or did you force a meeting to happen?

All of those things matter because you may or may not have respected boundaries. Further more, when a performer isn’t working, they don’t really owe you anything. It is a common misconception that a celebrity must always be open for fans because fans feel like they are owed. Yes, you support them and watch their work but that doesn’t mean they owe you a meet and great when they’re eating dinner.

The idea that a celebrity is a performing monkey is one that has been widely discussed and it is why I think the subtle use of it within Better Man is so fascinating. Yes, on the one hand, we have the simple excuse of people talking about the movie because of the CGI monkey version of Williams but I do think the conversation can and should go deeper into celebrity and what we expect of them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy