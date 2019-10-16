The Cassian Andor Pilot Will Be Written by Someone Who Knows Him Well

The as-yet-untitled Cassian Andor series for Disney+ has scored a Star Wars writer for the pilot. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One (and saved it, if rumors and reports are to be believed), is going to write the pilot for the series, according to Variety. While Stephen Schiff will remain showrunner, Gilroy will re-introduce the world to Cassian and his loyal droid K-2SO, which makes complete and utter sense.

Gilroy helped create Cassian and turn him into the beloved character who fans responded so positively to in the film, though a large portion of that charm also comes from star Diego Luna’s tortured and nuanced performance. Gilroy is a writer who understands Cassian and who gets what makes him tick. Having him set the tone of the series in the pilot is a smart addition, as he’ll set a high standard for the other episodes to strive for.

Similarly, Gilroy also has an excellent track record when it comes to spy thrillers. His IMDb includes Michael Clayton (which isn’t a spy movie but is definitely a thriller) and various Jason Bourne films. Given that the Cassian show is supposed to be a spy thriller, it makes sense to have someone well-versed in the conventions of the genre come onboard to play with the characters and set them up on a suitably thrilling path.

We don’t know much about the Cassian series, only that it’s a prequel (obviously) and that Cassian and KayToo will be the stars. Hopefully, Genevieve Reilly and Jimmy Smits will return as Mon Mothma and Bail Organa respectively, and Cassian gets to work with a group of kickass Rebels and spies to steal information and sabotage the Empire.

This show has potential to be new territory for Star Wars, just as The Mandalorian is breaking new ground as well. Just as The Mandalorian is covering the seedy underbelly of the Star Wars universe, Cassian can show the actual dark side of the Rebellion. Not in a “the Rebellion is just as bad” way because that’s bullshit and the Rebellion is fighting a fascist government, but in a “Cassian said he did things that were terrible, so let’s see these things” kind of way. That would add some interesting layers to the story.

Overall, despite how little we know about the show, it’s a highly anticipated addition to the canon. The creative team, plus the promise of more Luna and Tudyk, makes me need the show immediately. Is it 2020 or 2021 yet?

