‘The Brave and the Bold’ Release Window, Plot, and More

DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their detailed plans for DC. In a video posted on Twitter, Gunn laid out several movies and shows that reinvent the DC Universe as we know it. The new vision will focus on many characters we haven’t seen before, as well as a fresh take on classic characters like Superman and Batman. So all those other guys who played Batman? Forget them! (Except for Robert Pattinson, who will still be in the offshoot Batman movies.)

We will get a whole new Bruce Wayne to go along with Gunn and Safran’s reboot. Instead of giving us another Bruce Wayne/Batman origin story (I think we have enough of those), DC will explore another chapter in Bruce’s life. We will finally get to see when Bruce became a father to the delightful murder-baby Damian Wayne. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming The Brave and the Bold movie.

What is The Brave and the Bold about?

This movie will focus heavily on Grant Morrison’s Batman comic book run. Bruce Wayne will already be an established Batman when he gets his kid dumped on his doorstep. Before the child’s unexpected arrival, Bruce had no idea he had a child. Unbeknownst to him, one of his trysts with Talia al Ghul resulted in her pregnancy with Damian Wayne. In classic al Ghul style, Damian was raised as an assassin and expert fighter. By the time he meets Bruce at 10 years old, he’s already a formidable weapon and very difficult to deal with. To give you a clue about Damian’s personality, Gunn described Damian as his favorite Robin and “a little son of a bitch.”

In classic Bruce style, he thinks he can love and take care of the murderous child. Damian becomes the fifth Robin and is enfolded into the Bat Family, as much as he doesn’t want to be a part of it. This non-traditional take on a father and son story will hopefully bring in even more of the Bat Family that we all know and love. Bruce can do all this child-rearing on his own!

When does The Brave and the Bold come out?

Currently, there is no clear release date for The Brave and the Bold. The first entry into this new DCEU is Superman: Legacy they slotted for release in July 2025. This new Batman movie probably won’t premiere until late 2025 or 2026. Keeping checking back with us for any updates on this exciting project.

(featured image: DC)

