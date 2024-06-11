Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in 'Gen V'
(Prime Video)
Category:
TV

All That’s Missing From ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Is the Word on Jensen Ackles

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 04:24 pm

Season four of The Boys, which we now know is the penultimate round of these bloody shenanigans, is creeping ever closer to our Prime Video queues, and while we’re all ready to prepare our minds for the drama, preparing our stomachs for this Vought-sponsored grindhouse is another story.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, at this point, there’s blood on just about everyone’s hands, and that’s likely only going to escalate as time goes on; the Seven are looking as merciless as ever, especially with the notorious Firecracker joining their ranks. Even Hughie, whose relationship to violence has tossed and turned as he gets deeper and deeper into this world, might find himself on the other wrong end of a smoking gun more than a few times this season.

But if there’s any character who would absolutely relish the opportunity for a bit of fatal payback (pun intended), it’s Soldier Boy; whether or not he’ll actually get the chance to wreak his specific brand of havoc is another question.

Will Soldier Boy be in The Boys season four?

It’s hard to say. We know that Vought’s OG golden boy is still alive somewhere, with the murder-happy Supe having been placed into government custody following his fateful encounter with Queen Maeve. And while Jensen Ackles hasn’t yet been confirmed to reprise the role in season four, such a confirmation would probably lean too heavily into spoiler territory for anyone’s liking.

If he does emerge, it will be interesting to see how he’ll fit into this particular battlefield. After Butcher attacked him during their joint confrontation with Homelander, Soldier Boy may need to exercise a newfound grudge against the titular antiheroes; the previous hunt for Homelander’s head, after all, was mostly transactional.

On the other hand, Soldier Boy’s also no great fan of Vought after they neutralized him for the sake of replacing him with Homelander, so if Soldier Boy is in season four, he’ll probably have to pick a poison and run with it. That’s assuming, of course, he enters combat at all.

Season four of The Boys will premiere its first three episodes on June 13, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on July 18.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Category: TV
TV
‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
Category: TV
TV
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Category: TV
TV
Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Category: TV
TV
‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Matt Smith Casually Correcting Sue Perkins’ Misgendering of Emma D’Arcy Is Everything
Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith respectively, learn that King Viserys I died in the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon.
Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith respectively, learn that King Viserys I died in the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon.
Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith respectively, learn that King Viserys I died in the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon.
Category: TV
TV
Matt Smith Casually Correcting Sue Perkins’ Misgendering of Emma D’Arcy Is Everything
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Sophie Rundle in a still from 'After the Flood'
Category: TV
TV
‘After The Flood’ Deserves a Second Season After a Riveting Season 1
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
9-1-1 Lone Star Group Shot. The cast line up with Rob Lowe front and center
Category: TV
TV
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Is Returning for Potentially Its Last Season With Season 5
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
Category: TV
TV
Can ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 Fix Part 1’s Glaring Mistake With Colin?
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Caitlyn from Arcane Season 2 Trailer by Netflix
Category: TV
TV
‘Arcane’s Latest Season Won’t Be the Last of Runeterra
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Matt Smith Casually Correcting Sue Perkins’ Misgendering of Emma D’Arcy Is Everything
Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith respectively, learn that King Viserys I died in the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon.
Category: TV
TV
Matt Smith Casually Correcting Sue Perkins’ Misgendering of Emma D’Arcy Is Everything
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 11, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer at The Mary Sue and We Got This Covered. She's been writing professionally since 2018 (a year before she completed her English and Journalism degrees at St. Thomas University), and is likely to exert herself if given the chance to write about film or video games.