‘The Boys’ Welcomes Two New Members Into The Seven

Amazon Prime has released the first teaser for season 4 of The Boys. It looks like the Seven have recruited two new members: Sister Sage and Firecracker.

The last season of The Boys feels like it happened a million years ago. Between delays from industry strikes and time to create such a stellar show, it’s been over a year. The end of season 3 left us with a huge shakeup on the superhero mega team The Seven.

At the start of the season, Stormfront (Aya Cash), the newest member of The Seven, died. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), once a co-leader of the group alongside Homelander (Antony Starr), is also considered deceased, although we know she is (hopefully) living her best life as a civilian with her girlfriend. Homelander murdered Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), but Vought’s coverup and secret replacement didn’t alert the public about his demise. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has gone rogue and is trying to expose all of Vought’s dirty little secrets.

Being short on members, Vought has been looking for fresh blood on the team. In Gen V, The Boys spinoff series, Vought higher-ups tried to pull the next supe star from Godolkin University before things went haywire there. During the short teaser trailer released over the weekend, it looks like the showdown between Homelander and Starlight will be the center conflict of the season. They’ve also introduced two new superheroes who will fill the vacancies in The Seven.

Welcome Firecracker and Sister Sage

The new official members of The Seven are Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Both characters are brand new to the series and have not appeared in The Boys comic books, on which the show is based. All press releases for The Boys are keeping all information about Firecracker and Sister Sage top secret until the release of the new season in 2024. With the release of the trailer, we can guess a few things about these two new supes.

(Prime Studios)

Firecracker, we only see for a moment during her brief introduction to a crowd. She wears a suit that evokes American pride like Homelander’s but cut more like Queen Maeve. Her suit also features blue camouflage. The belt buckle shows a gun and an explosive. With her name and imagery, it is safe to say explosives have something to do with her power. It may be something like Gambit from X-Men, who can kinetically charge any item to explode.

Sister Sage’s outfit is made up of various gold tones. Her belt buckle is two “S” letters stylized to face each other. This uniform gives even less away than Firecracker’s. Luckily, we see (or hear) more of Sister Sage in the trailer. She tells Homelander how to succeed in the public eye when going against Starlight. Her powers seem to have something to do with seeing the future. She can give “sage” advice, since she can foresee what can happen.

Both of these characters look rather interesting, but with The Boys, you never know if you are going to love the characters or love to hate them.

(featured image: Prime Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]