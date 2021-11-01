The Book of Boba Fett Trailer Is Here With the Tea … Literally

For many of us, Star Wars’ Boba Fett was not a character that really stuck out as someone we’d want to watch an entire show about. We all realized we were clearly wrong after seeing Temuera Morrison take on Boba in season 2 of The Mandalorian. In the episode entitled “The Tragedy,” directed by Robert Rodriguez, Boba Fett meets up with Din Djarin as he’s trying to let Grogu speak to the Jedi.

He comes to the rescue, helping Din fight off the Dark Troopers that Moff Gideon sent to capture Grogu alongside Fennec Shand, and thus began a love of Boba Fett that many of us thought impossible. He was badass, fearless, and he took his armor back, after Din Djarin took it from Cobb Vanth, and became the Boba Fett we knew from the original trilogy. Throughout the rest of the season, he slowly wormed his way into our hearts, so when the announcement came that we were going to get the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, I was surprised by how excited I was.

Now that we have a trailer for the show, that excitement has only increased. Showing Boba ruling from Jabba’s palace, we get a glimpse into the difference between how he handles being in power versus how Tatooine was in the original series. And I could easily watch Boba Fett saying, “Please … speak freely,” for the rest of my life.

The Book of Boba Fett’s first official trailer

The difference between Boba Fett’s ruling technique and that of Jabba’s is simple: Jabba had to inflict pain and use people and extreme tactics to keep the fear present. For Boba? He simply has that power come from within him, so when someone speaks out against him and Fennec points out how that wouldn’t happen under Jabba’s rule? Well, Boba handles it by essentially daring a man to talk down to him.

Or maybe it is his strategy to rule. Just be open and honest with those on Tatooine and not have the fearful grip on them that Jabba had. Either way, I like it, and I like that this trailer gave us just enough insight into The Book of Boba Fett to know where we’re heading, and that’s about it. Will we get to see Din Djarin there with Boba? Will other characters from Boba’s past play into the show?

Who knows? But I’m just excited to get to explore Boba in a new way. He might not have been my favorite growing up, and hell, he wasn’t even on my radar going into The Mandalorian. In fact, when I thought the show was going to be about him, I wasn’t interested in it at all. Now that we’re getting a Boba Fett show? I’m so excited that I might even buy a shirt with Temuera Morrison’s face on it.

Merry Christmas to us all! We get to spend it on the sand planet with Boba Fett.

(image: Lucasfilm)

