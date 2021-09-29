It’s been a long time since we said goodbye to Din Djarin, Grogu, and the rest of the crew on The Mandalorian, but we’re finally getting close to reuniting with Boba Fett. Today, a release date for the highly anticipated series The Book of Boba Fett dropped, and we’re going to have to wait until December 29th to see what’s in store for Boba and Fennec Shand as they take over Jabba’s Palace.

So … I guess happy new year to us all?

His story is only beginning. The Book of @BobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/bWPg0D0Z6l — Star Wars (@starwars) September 29, 2021

It isn’t surprising that we’re going to have to wait. With Marvel taking up a lot of the fall slots for their shows, it seemed as if Star Wars would tackle the first half of 2022, but still, waiting until December 29th? It seems so far away, even though it is almost October. I just want to see Boba Fett and Fennec together again.

The show will premiere while Hawkeye is ending, so that will be a busy day for fans of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, but honestly, I can’t wait to be back on Tatooine!

