The Best Karaoke Song of All Time Just Turned 28 Years Old

Rachel Leishman
Published: Jul 31, 2024 06:36 pm

Karaoke is a fun time. If you can sing, it’s a great time to get an entire room on your side quickly. I love to annoy people by belt singing really long songs because I’m a good singer, and also, who doesn’t love to control a room?

One of those songs is “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” The song ranges from 5 to 8 minutes, depending on the version you sing. I obviously sing the Céline Dion version—which has now turned 28 years old! We will not be unpacking the fact that I am older than my favorite karaoke song, not today.

Released on July 30th, 1996, the song has since been covered by the likes of Meatloaf and was featured in a pretty iconic moment on Glee—the point here being that we all are a little obsessed with it.

Look, if you watch the music video for this, it is actually unhinged. It starts with a man crashing into a burning tree. You should know you’re off to the races when THAT is how the thing starts. But there is something so cathartic about just standing in a room of people and hearing everyone also scream “Baby baby baby when you touch me like this.”

Nothing really tops the emotional release that this song can bring a group of people. Did I just sing this at a packed bar at San Diego Comic-Con? You betcha! And I regret nothing.

Have you ever commanded a room with the energy of Céline?

I get that not everyone can belt this out. You don’t have to; you can just scream sing it and everyone will join in. The first time I wanted to sing this song at karaoke, I thought everyone would get mad at me because it is a long song. Instead, I was greeted with a room of excited people just so happy to all share our love of this banger together.

It also helps that I can sing and I belt it and then the rest of the night I feel like a super star but that’s beside the point. Here’s to you, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” You have no business being that great of a song, and yet I cannot stop singing you everywhere I go. Here is to 28 more years of classic karaoke nights.

