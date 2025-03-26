‘The Beginning After the End’ anime release date, confirmed

Anime fans never shy away from exploring new stories, even while holding their favorites close to their hearts. This curiosity keeps anime libraries buzzing with fresh and exciting content. Soon, we’ll have a promising new story join the library—The Beginning After the End.

The phenomenal success of Solo Leveling’s recent anime adaptation has ignited a new trend in the anime industry—and The Beginning After the End is the latest product of that. As an adaptation of a web novel, Solo Leveling didn’t just captivate fans—it also encouraged studios to explore an untapped reservoir of fresh, compelling stories just waiting to be animated.

Traditionally, studios leaned heavily on manga as the go-to source for adaptations, relying on its proven track record to draw audiences. But now, thanks to Solo Leveling, they’re turning their attention to web novels, manhwa, and more, unlocking a whole new pool of stories to bring to life. The Beginning After the End is the latest web novel series to be turned into an anime. It comes from the pen of the Korean-American writer Brandon Lee, better known as TurtleMe, and has been illustrated by Fuyuki23 since July 2018 on Tapas.

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of The Beginning After the End was first announced at New York Comic Con on October 19, 2024, along with the debut of its official trailer. Now, five months later, fans have even more to celebrate—a second trailer has dropped along with the much-awaited release date.

Mark your calendars: The Beginning After the End will premiere on Crunchyroll on April 2, 2025. Fans in Japan can catch the series on Fuji TV’s +Ultra programming block on the same date. The series is produced by Studio A-Cat and directed by Keitaro Motonaga. Takamitsu Kōno is writing the series’ scripts, Masami Sueoka is designing the characters, and Keiji Inai is composing the music.

The Beginning After the End anime plot and cast

The official plot synopsis for The Beginning After the End anime, as released by Crunchyroll, reads:

“After a mysterious death, King Grey is reborn as Arthur Leywin on the magical continent of Dicathen. Although he enters his second life as a baby, his previous wisdom remains. He begins to master magic and forge his own path as the years go by, seeking to correct the mistakes of his past life.”

Crunchyroll has also announced the full cast bringing the story to life in the upcoming anime:

Natsumi Fujiwara as Arthur Leywin

Makoto Furukawa as King Grey

Kana Ichinose as Tessia Eralith

Yamato Kinjo as Reynolds Leywin

Rena Maeda as Alice Leywin

Chiaki Omigawa as Jasmine Flamesworth

Shinya Takahashi as Durden Walker

Taihi Kimura as Adam Krensh

Miyuu Ogura as Helen Shard

Riko Akechi as Angela Rose

Shiori Izawa as Sylvia

