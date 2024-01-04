The BBC Has a No-Nonsense Response to Complaints About ‘Doctor Who’ Trans Character

The 2023 Doctor Who specials gave us a wonderful trans Who character, centered in one of its most well-known and adored families. This was Rose Noble, the daughter of beloved character Donna Noble, and she was played by Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney. Doctor Who fans loved her right away … but unfortunately, because of the terrible state of transgender rights in the UK, there were some cruel complaints about the BBC putting a trans person on TV.

According to Deadline, there were 144 complaints in all. Some said that Rose being there was “inappropriate” while others whined that the inclusion of a trans woman was “anti-male.” Another day, another example of the appalling prejudice trans people in the UK are facing right now. Luckily, the BBC isn’t putting up with it.

A new statement released by the BBC reads, “As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes.”

Trans representation in Doctor Who

As with any other show out there, Doctor Who isn’t perfect, and it very often falls down when representing marginalized groups. However, this statement seems promising, as do the efforts to ensure there is trans representation in the show going forward.

After all, Rose isn’t going anywhere. Although her story could have been concluded with “The Giggle,” like the Fourteenth Doctor’s story was, Rose will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor as well! There’s a brief glimpse of her in the teaser trailer for the rebooted season one.

And she’s not going to be the only trans character in the show going forward. The latest Christmas special “The Church On Ruby Road” presented a character played by trans actress Mary Malone. As the character is one of the friends of new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) we may see more of her in future Doctor Who episodes. In season one we’ll also meet a character played by Pete McHale, who will be the first openly trans man in Doctor Who. Plus, we’ll get a villain played by drag queen Jinx Monsoon!

So if you’re one of the people who send in complaints to the BBC over something as petty as a transgender person existing (you know, like in real life) please be aware that Doctor Who is not for you. Showrunner Russell T. Davies said it best: “Shame on you, and good luck to you in your lonely lives.”

