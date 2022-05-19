The Carver Twins Talked to Us About Fandom and ‘The Batman’

The Carver Twins have been around Hollywood for quite some time now. Legends in their own right, they are now breaking into the superhero world as they starred “The Twin” and … well, “The Twin” in the Matt Reeves film The Batman.

Serving as part of the comedic elements of the movie, the Twins work for the Penguin at the Iceberg Lounge. Being a part of Colin Farrell’s Penguin’s security detail, the two come in contact with Batman (who beats them up not once but twice) and also Bruce Wayne, who comes to the lounge to confront Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro).

Talking with Max and Charlie Carver for the 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray release of The Batman, it’s clear that the two are incredibly excited to be a part of the franchise—even if they wouldn’t give me any secrets about whether or not the Twins will be back for the future of Matt Reeves’ Gotham.

Fandom legends

The Carver twins are no strangers to being a part of fandom. The two rose to fame with their roles in the hit series Teen Wolf as well as playing twin brothers in the series Desperate Housewives. So they know what it means when a script is top secret and what it means to be a part of something with a big fanbase.

When I asked them about their excitement on joining The Batman, they were happy to be the comedic relief alongside the Penguin. “We were just thrilled and surprised. When we auditioned for these parts, we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into,” Carver said. “The sides weren’t from this script, it was an ‘untitled’ project. You know, we’ve been around a little bit long enough to sort of infer that that might mean a studio feature but when the call came in and it was for The Batman? I mean, all of these feelings came up.”

You can see our full interview here:

The Batman will be available on 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, May 24.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]