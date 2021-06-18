Crosshair has been against the Bad Batch since the show began, and this week, we got to see the return of the original Clone Force 99. But what does that mean for the future?

**Spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode “Reunion” lie within.**

This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch brought the crew back together with their old friend, and it wasn’t a happy reunion between them all. The last we saw of Crosshair, his inhibitor chip was being fixed so that he didn’t have the kind of free will that the rest of the Bad Batch had. And so when the Empire gets a tip on where the rest of Clone Force 99 are, Crosshair makes it his duty to kill them.

While trying to scavenge to make enough money to pay off their debt with Cid, the Batch comes in contact with Crosshair, and while the whole episode is an escape for the team and Omega, it is heartbreaking to watch Echo, Tech, Hunter, and Wrecker come face to face with someone they used to consider one of them. But the end of the episode takes Omega from them when a Bounty Hunter comes searching for her, shooting Hunter and taking her before the rest of the Batch can come back to the ship.

So with Hunter being shot, Omega missing, and Crosshair hot on their tail, what does that mean for Echo, Tech, and Wrecker? Well, a lot. The Bounty Hunter searching for Omega clearly got the same information that Fennec Shand did, so chances are that Omega is going back to the Empire, where she’ll be with Crosshair. Maybe there she can fix his inhibitor chip as they did with the rest of the Bad Batch. Or maybe it will force Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech to come back and try to save her and get Crosshair back on their team.

What the future holds for the Bad Batch is murky, but this episode was exciting because it was the first time that the crew left us in an uncertain state. Most of these episodes have ended with them riding off together in the ship or knowing that the next episode was going to be more of them trying to pay off Cid, but “Reunion” left us with more questions than answers, so it’s going to be a very long wait to see what happens to the team.

Will Hunter be okay? Where is this man taking Omega? Will they get to see her again? We’ll have to wait and see, but let’s hope that somehow, they can all come back together, maybe this time with Crosshair on their team. Or at least get Omega back no matter the cost, because we can’t have the Dad Batch without her!

