‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Episode 14 Release Date Confirmed

By Jan 12th, 2024, 5:22 pm
Maomao's makeover before meeting Jinshi at Episode 13 of The Apothecary Diaries

Maomao was given a second chance at life in court. After getting fired from service in episode 11 of The Apothecary Diaries, Maomao came across a dejected Jinshi while working for the Verdigris House. Maomao confessed to liking her job in court, and it was apparent that Jinshi regretted his decision to let her go.

The release of episode 13 proves that this hit anime has more to offer—and maybe new mysteries to solve in the upcoming episodes.

In episode 13, Maomao was hired as Jinshi’s personal maid in the outer court. She adopts the name “Xiaomao” in her new role. Although he took her in as his maid, Jinshi has other plans to turn Maomao into a court lady. There’s no doubt that Maomao’s brains will carry her far into the game, but that’s only if she gets the motivation to focus and study for the next exams.

Maomao proves to be resilient against other court ladies who are jealous of her position as Jinshi’s personal maid. Nobody could blame them for feeling that way, especially when Jinshi only has eyes for her. Maomao’s clearly oblivious and skeptical over Jinshi’s not-so-subtle advances.

Despite being a guy with a lot to hide, Jinshi just can’t help himself around Maomao. He’s blatantly sulky and jealous when she pays attention to other men, and Maomao’s none the wiser when other people express their liking for her. They’re both so hopeless, and it’s making anime and manga fans kick their feet out of frustration.

Episode 14 of The Apothecary Diaries will be released on January 13, 2024, on Crunchyroll for North American viewers. Netflix also has The Apothecary Diaries in its library, which is great news for fans outside of the US.

