We Just Want Maomao to Be OK in Episode 20 of ‘The Apothecary Diaries’

Surprise! Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries is a prince, but we’re not celebrating at all. Episode 19 went out with all of us in tears and we still haven’t recovered.

Spoilers for episode 19 of The Apothecary Diaries ahead

Maomao was able to conclude that a plot against someone of noble descent would be committed during a purification ceremony. The various mysteries she had to solve throughout the anime were proven to have some form of connection, and she rushed to where the ceremony was taking place. Because she was a mere maidservant, Maomao was not given entry.

She tried to mock the guard to let her through, and she took a club to her face. But Maomao was determined to help whoever was inside, so she pushed past the guards to save Jinshi from a falling pillar, which cut her leg deeply.

We just want Maomao to be OK, and we’ll only breathe easy on February 24, 2024, when episode 20 drops on Crunchyroll.

Today’s apothecary diaries episode was seriously one of the best episodes so far. I think I experienced every single emotion all in one episode ? pic.twitter.com/lUuiypiLYp — hols ☆ (@Yonaluvss) February 17, 2024

With the help of Lakan, Maomao was able to break past the guards to save Jinshi. He’s implied to be her real father, and Maomao was shown to resent him, but she had no choice but to accept his help. Nevertheless, Lakan’s threatening glare at the guard who beat Maomao proves that he does care about her.

We’ve all been waiting for a cute scene between Maomao and Jinshi, but we couldn’t have expected it to almost cost both their lives. The only relief we got from episode 19 was witnessing Jinshi carry Maomao in front of high-ranking officials, regardless of her status as his maidservant.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

