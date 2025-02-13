The Anthony Mackie controversy, explained

Captain America: Brave New World hits cinemas on Valentine’s Day. The reviews so far have been mixed, with some people calling it an action-packed adventure and some people calling it insubstantial. According to some, the movie doesn’t really have a lot to say about America.

But ironically, the run-up to the movie did end up having something substantial to say about America. Namely, what does it mean to represent America these days? Lead actor Anthony Mackie, the first Black Captain America, had this to say during a promo event in Rome back in January:

“Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

Obviously the reaction to this was thoughtful and nuanced. Sike! People went absolutely crazy, condemning the “woke” attitude Mackie apparently had. “Woke” is a huge dogwhistle nowadays, and is usually used to mean, “This thing is too diverse and inclusive for my liking.” You can clearly see the racial overtones of it all, especially since Chris Evans – the white Captain America – said a very similar thing in an interview with CBR while promoting Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011.

I’m not trying to get too lost in the American side of it. This isn’t a flag waving movie. It is red, white and blue, but it just so happens that the character was created in America during war time, when there was a common enemy, even though it is Captain America. I’ve said before in interviews, it feels more like he should just be called Captain Good.

Evans wasn’t slammed for saying that – but Mackie was. The racism is obvious, and infuriating.

Mackie ended up addressing the backlash in an Instagram Stories post. “Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like Cap is the honor of a lifetime,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. Cap has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to.”

That sounds fair, right? But the backlash continued on the worst parts of the Internet, such as Elon Musk’s far-right X platform, and so then the director of Brave New World stepped in. Julius Onah, who like Mackie is Black, said to Vanity Fair on Feb 10, “Things at times get misinterpreted. Speaking for myself, I approached this film with a very specific point of view.” He made it clear that the America Sam Wilson represented was one that prioritized kindness over flag-waving. “Another thing that stuck out was the idea of empathy, which in my opinion is Sam Wilson’s superpower. That to me is not just timely but incredibly important.”

Obviously, Brave New World is coming out into an America that is polarized and hurting. As soon as Donald Trump took office he began dismantling DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives. In the eyes of so many of his supporters, a Black man could never be Captain America. That’s why Brave New World, regardless of its substance, is an important movie right now. Sam Wilson reminds America that there is something more to aim for.

And let’s not forget the words of the original Captain America. In the 1984 comic What If? Vol. 1 #44, Steve Rogers has this to say:

“Listen to me, all of you out there! You were told by this man, your hero, that America is the greatest country in the world! He told you that Americans were the greatest people, that America could be refined like silver, could have the impurities hammered out of it and shine more brightly. He went on about how precious American was, how you needed to make sure it remained great. And he told you anything was justified to preserve that pearl of the great price that is America! Well I say American is nothing! Without its ideals, its commitment to the freedom of all men, America is a piece of trash!

Anthony Mackie more than lives up to the ideals of Captain America.

