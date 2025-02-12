‘The American people deserve answers and accountability’: Elon Musk’s government role is investigated by one persistent senator

Elon Musk’s status as a “special government employee” raised the brows of several politicians in Washington, DC. Senator Adam Schiff decided to raise a series of questions that have been weighing over the heads of other lawmakers regarding Musk’s vetting.

On X, Schiff revealed that he sent a letter to the Office of Government Ethics (OGE). His concerns pertain to Elon Musk’s role as a “special government employee.” His new role in the Trump administration seems ill-fitting for his commitments as a government contractor. The senator from California alleged that the OGE received his letter, which expressed his concerns about Musk. By noon, Trump fired the director of the OGE. Schiff speculated that the OGE director was fired because the Trump administration intends to withhold answers.

Schiff wrote on X, “The American people deserve answers and accountability.” The senator disclosed the letter and attached the letter he sent to the OGE in the tweet. He reminded Americans that Musk is subject to the conflicts of interest law given his new role. According to the Department of Justice, the law prohibits Musk from taking official action in matters involving him or others linked to him having a financial interest. He cited Musk-owned companies that the DOGE head has substantial financial interest in. Given Musk’s special case, the senator argued that the tech billionaire might wield his position to shield his companies from federal scrutiny.

The senator recalled White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claim. “If Elon Musk comes across a conflict of interest with the contracts and the funding DOGE is overseeing, then Elon will excuse himself from those contracts.” While this seems reassuring, Schiff pointed out that Musk’s compliance with other dealings is still unknown to the public and Congress.

Despite Schiff’s efforts, many replies to his tweet relayed dissatisfaction. One X user wrote, “The real question: Are you going to let Trump get away with breaking the law?” Meanwhile, actor Mark Ruffalo remarked, “There is no one keeping America safe from being looted by Trump and Elon.” People are fearful and desperate for leadership. Most of them ask where the Democratic Party leadership is amid the chaos. For these disillusioned and frustrated people, Schiff’s decision to probe with a letter isn’t enough. But the opposition has to start somewhere—calling out the lack of transparency is a good start.

