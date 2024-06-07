Like Clockwork, Annoying ‘Fans’ Review Bombed ‘The Acolyte’

Star Wars fans do not suck. Star Wars “fans” who think only they know what this franchise represents? They suck. Now those “fans” have taken to review bombing The Acolyte and it is just as pathetic and gross as every other time we’ve seen this happen.

Recommended Videos

The Acolyte has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, coming in at around 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a pretty amazing feat. With a current rating of 91%, it is the second-highest-rated Disney+ Star Wars series, just behind Andor. So tell me why the series has an audience score of 27%? Actually, don’t tell me, it’s obvious. The show is being review-bombed by these so-called “fans” who think they know what is best for the franchise.

Review bombing doesn’t really do anything, it just shows how much time these dudes have to waste in their life, but it is really sad to know that without fail, they will do it just to broadcast their toxicity.

The Star Wars community is so toxic….. Anything without a white male lead gets review bomb. https://t.co/FJVjXQIJUk pic.twitter.com/wYHcBd1m1a — ? (@Mutant_Menace) June 7, 2024

This is far from the first time a Star Wars property was review-bombed simply for existing. These “fans” also did the same thing to The Last Jedi. Why? Because they were angry about Luke Skywalker doing the most Luke Skywalker-ass thing because he is and always has been dramatic. But if you tell them that, they scream and cry like little babies.

They choose to throw tantrums and review bomb things they don’t like. They’re like a little kid crying in the center of a room, surrounded by toys.

I wonder what these two critically loved Star Wars projects have in common that makes the incel crowd review bomb so hard? Acolyte lost an extra ten points over TLJ, probably thanks to more melanin. pic.twitter.com/oTBb0SOpFj — Eric Ansley Diaz ?️‍? (@GeekBoyEric) June 6, 2024

The issue with review-bombing The Acolyte is that their “critiques” of the show are not critiques at all. They’re simply bigots crying because it isn’t about a straight white male. (This, by the way, is how you can tell the difference between good-faith criticisms and review-bombing. If the word “woke” is mentioned in their review, it’s not meant to be taken seriously.)

So far the big “critiques” of #TheAcolyte have been:

– The presence of women

– The presence of people of color

– Fire in space



But yeah, these trolls surely aren’t racist, misogynistic, and reaching for any excuse to spew hatred! ? pic.twitter.com/yPOog8CbIk — Retney's Holocron (@retneysholocron) June 6, 2024

Don’t you have anything better to do?

Personally, I think that if you actually hated this series, you wouldn’t take the time to review bomb it. You would move on with your day and focus on things you do enjoy. Instead, I think these “fans” actually like it but their entire brand is connected with being an angry neckbeard who hates anything that progresses Star Wars and so their way of getting back at a good thing is to trash it and make themselves feel better.

Whatever, the Yord Horde knows that The Acolyte rules actually and if you’re still this mad that people who are not white men exist in Star Wars, I just simply think you need to go and get a life or something. You bore me.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy