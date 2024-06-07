Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
(Disney+)
Category:
TV

Like Clockwork, Annoying ‘Fans’ Review Bombed ‘The Acolyte’

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 12:32 pm

Star Wars fans do not suck. Star Wars “fans” who think only they know what this franchise represents? They suck. Now those “fans” have taken to review bombing The Acolyte and it is just as pathetic and gross as every other time we’ve seen this happen.

Recommended Videos

The Acolyte has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, coming in at around 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s a pretty amazing feat. With a current rating of 91%, it is the second-highest-rated Disney+ Star Wars series, just behind Andor. So tell me why the series has an audience score of 27%? Actually, don’t tell me, it’s obvious. The show is being review-bombed by these so-called “fans” who think they know what is best for the franchise.

Review bombing doesn’t really do anything, it just shows how much time these dudes have to waste in their life, but it is really sad to know that without fail, they will do it just to broadcast their toxicity.

This is far from the first time a Star Wars property was review-bombed simply for existing. These “fans” also did the same thing to The Last Jedi. Why? Because they were angry about Luke Skywalker doing the most Luke Skywalker-ass thing because he is and always has been dramatic. But if you tell them that, they scream and cry like little babies.

They choose to throw tantrums and review bomb things they don’t like. They’re like a little kid crying in the center of a room, surrounded by toys.

The issue with review-bombing The Acolyte is that their “critiques” of the show are not critiques at all. They’re simply bigots crying because it isn’t about a straight white male. (This, by the way, is how you can tell the difference between good-faith criticisms and review-bombing. If the word “woke” is mentioned in their review, it’s not meant to be taken seriously.)

Don’t you have anything better to do?

Personally, I think that if you actually hated this series, you wouldn’t take the time to review bomb it. You would move on with your day and focus on things you do enjoy. Instead, I think these “fans” actually like it but their entire brand is connected with being an angry neckbeard who hates anything that progresses Star Wars and so their way of getting back at a good thing is to trash it and make themselves feel better.

Whatever, the Yord Horde knows that The Acolyte rules actually and if you’re still this mad that people who are not white men exist in Star Wars, I just simply think you need to go and get a life or something. You bore me.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article There’s Still So Much We Don’t Know About Carrie-Anne Moss’s Character in ‘The Acolyte’
Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in 'The Acolyte'
Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in 'The Acolyte'
Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
There’s Still So Much We Don’t Know About Carrie-Anne Moss’s Character in ‘The Acolyte’
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’s Run Is Short but It’s Already Proving to Be Mighty
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’s Run Is Short but It’s Already Proving to Be Mighty
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Spilling Tea and Speculating About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Category: TV
TV
We’re Spilling Tea and Speculating About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article There’s Still So Much We Don’t Know About Carrie-Anne Moss’s Character in ‘The Acolyte’
Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
There’s Still So Much We Don’t Know About Carrie-Anne Moss’s Character in ‘The Acolyte’
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’ Proves That the Jedi Have Always Been Like This
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘The Acolyte’s Run Is Short but It’s Already Proving to Be Mighty
The Jedi with their sabers all in a line
Category: TV
TV
‘The Acolyte’s Run Is Short but It’s Already Proving to Be Mighty
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Spilling Tea and Speculating About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2
Queen Charlotte holding a fancy tea cup
Category: TV
TV
We’re Spilling Tea and Speculating About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Amandla Stenberg as Osha in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Racist Trolls Twist Amandla Stenberg’s 5-Year-Old Comments To Attack ‘The Acolyte’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 6, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.