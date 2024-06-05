‘The Acolyte’ Has Given the Internet a New Favorite ‘Star Wars’ Himbo

The Acolyte brought us all new Star Wars characters to love, and yet many of us are rooting for one in particular. Have you also found yourself as part of the “Yord Horde”? If not, are you ready to hear us out on why you should be?

Recommended Videos

We all met Yord Fandar during the two episode premiere of The Acolyte and fell in love. He is, for lack of a better term, a himbo—not the best Jedi Knight that ever was, but one who tries his hardest and that has to count for something, right?

Many on X have taken to calling the instant fanbase for the character the “Yord Horde,” and we’re all excitedly tweeting about Charlie Barnett’s take on the Jedi Knight.

We’ve decided it is his time to shine, like comic writer Tommy Stella making an entire award ceremony for him. “Welcome to the 32nd annual YORD HORDE AWARDS where we honor excellency in Yord by selecting the best Yord of the Year. Who will win this year? The nominees are Yord.”

Welcome to the 32nd annual YORD HORDE AWARDS where we honor excellency in Yord by selecting the best Yord of the Year. Who will win this year? The nominees are Yord. pic.twitter.com/MXdyWcO6WE — Tommy Stella – MUSTN'T TELL OUT NOW (@tommy_stella) June 5, 2024

Others, like big Star Wars accounts that fans turn to as a resource, have joined the Yord Horde as well.

Heard someone say they’re a member of the Yord Horde and we have to say we consider ourselves members too. pic.twitter.com/FrOnDot76C — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 5, 2024

And it just all stems from the fact that we know life is so much easier if you invite Yord into your life.

Having fun isn't hard, When you've got a #YordHorde card pic.twitter.com/y5OS8Frzts — Clifton Paul (@cprobinson81) June 5, 2024

If the Yord Horde is not really for you, it’s okay. There are other groups forming. You may find yourself in the Sol Patrol, and I am also Team That!

I may not be a part of the Yord Horde but I am the president of the Sol Patrol.



In this house, we love Sol.#Sol #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/htURVdbtcy — Karasu 殺 Othello's Big Sis (@SithMinuzaki) June 5, 2024

One of the funniest parts of Yord thus far stems from the fact that we saw him shirtless, steaming his robes. I guess I have never thought about the fact that all Jedi robes are perfectly pressed, but I didn’t expect to see Yord steaming his own robes, either.

//#TheAcolyte Spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

"what's wrong with yord"



>Yord half naked steaming his robes in what is basically the living room — #UnwhitewashTBB | Elvar Truther, Bell's Bestie (@Clonehub7567) June 5, 2024

A Star Wars himbo is the best

I am the loudest cheerleader for the himbo movement in the galaxy far far away. Din Djarin is the worst of them. He cannot figure out how to exist as a human being, and I think that’s just so funny. Yord is … very much a himbo, though. He made an entire plan to try to trick Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and get answers, but then, in two seconds, Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) came up with a better plan that made … a lot more sense. I love how he tried.

I will say that on top of being a himbo, Yord is also sassy and it gives him Obi-Wan Kenobi qualities. All of these elements make him an instant fave among fans. Plus, if you watch just him in every scene he’s in, he’s always up to something.

It has been a minute since we’ve all banded together to instantly love a character like this, and it feels nice to scroll through tweets and see a bunch of people just yelling about Yord. We are all the Yord Horde and he is our hero!

Plus he is Yord, and he is enough.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy