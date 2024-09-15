The 10 best ‘One Piece’ trading cards, ranked

How do you quantify the best One Piece trading card? How about literally? There’s only one language the characters of One Piece speak, after all, and that language is financial! I’m talkin’ money! Treasure! Sweet, sweet dosh! Here are the best One Piece cards ranked by how many berries—dollars —whatever—they’re worth.

10. Trafalgar D. Law (Parallel)

(Bandai)

Ohhh, look at this shiny-looking parallel version of good ol’ Trafalgar D. Law. Gaze upon his majesty. He’s the pinnacle of strength! Look at his action-packed pose! The lethal nonchalance with which he carries his weapon on his shoulder! His powerful tattooed hand! And it can be yours for only around $30. A lot for a slip of laminated paper, but not bad!

9. Yamato (Parallel)

(Bandai)

Awwwww yeahhhhh, trans representation, baby! Yamato is the trans-masc One Piece character of our dreams and one of the flagship LGBTQ characters on the show. It’s only right that he be worth some $$$$. This beautiful little card goes for around $50. Wait, this card also has a cool ability like Banish that makes it wildly playable in the game? We need it.

8. Boa Hancock (Parallel)

(Bandai)

The only thing more dangerous than this Boa Hancock playing card is the lethal face card that she is pulling. Slay. And look, her card even comes with a goofy sea monster dragon-looking guy whose face card is … less than lethal, but makes up for it with actually lethal sharp teeth. This card goes for around $50.

7. Roronoa Zoro (Parallel)

(Bandai)

Oh hell yeah, look at this sick nasty Zoro card surrounded by the literal fires of Hades! Or maybe Sanji just farted? I don’t know, but it looks awesome. The price is pretty sweet too. Only around $70! That might not do any favors for Zoro’s sense of self-worth, but it does wonders for my wallet compared to other cards on this list.

6. Trafalgar Law (Parallel) (Leader)

(Bandai)

Trafalgar D. Law is back and worth more than ever! While the Parallel version of this card runs only $30, the Leader version gets up to around $200! To be real, I think that that non-leader depiction of Trafalgar looks way cooler. But who am I to judge? This card is two Benjamins above my pay grade.

6. Nami (Parallel)

(Bandai)

Nami is an OG. One of Luffy’s oldest pals. Cat burglar and navigator extraordinaire! Sadly, even at a price of around $200, she’s not worth nearly enough to buy back her village from Arlong. Though that’s just an assumption … what’s the dollars to berries exchange rate anyway? We could be surprised.

5. Donquixote Doflamingo (Parallel) (Leader)

(Bandai)

When a man as flamboyant as Donquixote Doflamingo comes around, you can expect that there’s going to be a hefty price tag attached. Just look at those eyes laughing “You can’t afford me! “For $300, yeah, I can, if I really wanted to, but that’s quite a bit of money right there. I could buy like … a whole litter of kittens for that much? Or maybe even a real flamingo? Idk.

4. Roronoa Zoro (Parallel) (Leader)

(Bandai)

Just like with Trafalgar D. Law, we’ve got another case of the Leader card looking not quite as cool as the Parallel. The price tag makes up for the discrepancy. This thing is worth around $300. It’s kinda like high fashion. Insanely expensive despite just looking … okay?

2. Shanks (Parallel) (Alternative Art)

(Bandai)

Red-Haired Shanks! Leader of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the Four Great Emperors of the Sea! Credentials like that increase your net worth exponentially. And what’s this? It’s an alternate version of the card? Oh, fuhgeddaboudit. I’d like to say this puppy is worth about as much as a rent payment at $1200, but with the way this country is going, it might not even be half of one soon.

1. Monkey.D.Luffy (Super Pre-Release)

(Bandai)

What did you expect? Of COURSE, the most powerful shonen on the show is going to have the biggest price tag attached! Only a handful of these cards were made before the One Piece trading card game hit shelves, making them exceedingly valuable. Around $1700! At those prices, who needs The One Piece anyway? You have all the treasure you could ever ask for.

