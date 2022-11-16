The 10 Best Funko Pops to Gift the Collectors in Your Life This Christmas Season

It’s officially time to whip out the Christmas lists and start planning what you’re going to get your friends and family and everyone in between this holiday season. Meaning that it’s also time for Funko Pops of all shapes, sizes and fandoms to shine once more.

I still can’t explain it myself, but these little big-eyed figurines truly make for some of the most evergreen gifts. Funko Pop collectors will be happy to add some new pieces to their stacks, fans will be thrilled to have something new related to their favourite fandoms, and there’s also plenty of options for those who aren’t as deep into fandom life.

So here are ten of the newest Funko Pop series, either recently released or soon to be available, to perfectly stuff any stocking this year.

Legally Blonde

Do you have any lawyer friends? Or just know someone who is obsessed with this 2001 Reese Whiterspoon-starring cult classic? Then you’ll be happy to know that Funko has finally released a series all dedicated to Legally Blonde. It includes four different pieces—Elle with Bruiser as they arrive at Harvard, one with Elle in her iconic pink sunbathing outfit, and two versions of the Bunny costume, one regular and one diamond.

BTS in the Butter MV

This is the third series that Funko Pop has released featuring K-Pop superstars BTS—and it definitely deserves a spot on the shelf of any ARMY you might know. After one Love Yourself: Answer and one “Dynamite”-themed set, this time it’s all about BTS’s second smash-hit English single “Butter.” The series features the seven members of BTS in their music video outfits— which you can get as individual Funko Pops or in the pack that contains all seven of them.

House of the Dragon

Game of Thrones Funko Pop are some of the most loved ones out there, so you can bet you can find a whole new series of figurines dedicated to its prequel House of the Dragon to gift to the ASOIAF-fanatics in your life. This first release of HotD Funkos includes Rhaenyra Targaryen, in the outfit she wore when she was officially named Princess of Dragonstone, as well as her dragon Syrax; Alicent Hightower in the famous green dress and Alicent Hightower brandishing the Valyrian knit to attack Rhaenyra; Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake; King Viserys Targaryen; Otto Hightower; and two versions of Daemon Targaryen—one regular and one with the dragon egg he stole in Episode 2. A figurine of Daemon’s dragon Caraxes will also be released soon—but as for me, I’ll be sitting here patiently waiting for Funko to announce an Aemond Targaryen figurine, especially with his sapphire eye in full view.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just hit the theatres and of course, Funko Pops dedicated to the protagonists of the movie are bound to follow. This new series includes new versions of returning characters, like M’Baku, Queen Ramonda, Okoye, Nakia and two Shuris (one in the Sun Bird and one outside), as well as the new characters introduced in Wakanda Forever like Namor, Ironheart, Attuma and Namora. A second series dedicated to Wakanda Forever is also releasing soon, with even more figurines reprising the characters’ many different looks from the movie.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Yet another MCU series, the second movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange produced a wide array of Funko Pop figurines—almost as many as there are universes, one could say. Among the new additions, you can fill your loved ones’ collections with are several new versions of Doctor Strange, as well as Scarlet Witch’s new look from the movie. The two are also featured in a Pop Moment figurine, immortalizing the battle between Dead Strange and the Scarlet Witch. You can also find figurines of America Chavez and Christine Palmer, as well as the movie’s other side characters like Sara and Master Mordo.

New MCU Backlights

Target exclusives go hand in hand with Funko Pops, and their uniqueness definitely makes them valued pieces in any collection. Especially if they’re splashed in the bright colours of the Backlight series. This new wave of MCU designs, which hit Target back in February, features a whole array of characters from Marvel’s most recent streaming shows, like Loki’s Sylvie, WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye’s Kate Bishop, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Captain America and What If…?’s Infinity Killmonger.

Turning Red

This 2022 Disney movie was an ode to all fangirls, covering all the bases from fan art to boy bands. And of course, there are Funko Pops to add it permanently to your collection. The three-piece series all revolves around the movie’s protagonist, Mei Lee. There’s one figurine of her human form and two of her red panda form (one regular and one flocked). The panda Pop is actually part of the Pop Super collection, meaning that it stands a lot taller than usual Funko Pop figurines, and it will definitely make itself well known in any display!

Alice in Wonderland

If you know any Disney Classic fans or maybe you want to surprise a really careful collector, then this Pop-In-A-Box Cheshire Cat exclusive might be what you’re looking for. Released in the first part of the year and featuring everyone’s favourite pink-and-purple cat in his iconic “disassembled” state, this Pop actually comes in two versions—one regular and one flocked, with the Cheshire Cat’s eye and smile also glowing in the dark.

Avatar

With Avatar: The Way of Water just around the corner, it’s no surprise that Funko has announced a new series all about James Cameron’s one-of-a-kind visual masterpiece. The five-piece series is actually based on the first Avatar, featuring Jake Sully in his Avatar form, the movie’s antagonist Miles Quaritch and two versions of Na’vi princess Neytiri, one in her regular clothes and one in her battle outfit. A Pop Rides figurine of Jake Sully astride the fearsome Toruk completes the collection, which is actually scheduled for release a couple of months into the new year—but it definitely makes for a nice pre-anticipatory gift nonetheless.

Wednesday

Another series that technically releases after the holiday season but it’s still worth looking forward to is the one dedicated to Netflix’s Wednesday. Three figurines have been announced so far—two of Wednesday in her Nevermore Academy school uniform (one regular and one diamond) and then the eldest Addams’ daughter playing her cello.

(image: Funko)

