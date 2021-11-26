We Ain’t Afraid of No Gifts: The Ultimate Ghostbusters Gift Guide

The release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings with it all sorts of new merchandise and tie-ins with the new film, as well as new products inspired by the original movies. With so much Ghostbusters stuff hitting the shelves, we’ve made our top picks for the must-buy items on everyone’s holiday wish list. After all, nothing says “I love you” quite like a proton pack, am I right?

Toys for Junior Ghostbusters





Hasbro is rolling out several new toys like the Proton Blaster M.O.D. toy, which features mix and match blaster attachment pieces. They can also enjoy action figures of fan-favorite characters like the Fright Features Phoebe Figure (muncher included!) and this Plasma Series Podcast Toy, which comes with mini Stay Pufts and accessories. We also love the Mini-Puft Popper Blaster, which shoots soft foam marshmallow projectiles.

Toys for Kids of the 1980s





Hasbro is re-releasing some Kenner Classics toys for those of us who grew up watching the animated series The Real Ghostbusters. Relive your childhood with The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Retro Vehicle and beloved ghosts like the Bug-Eye Ghost Retro Figure and Fearsome Flush. And for adult Afterlife fans, you can’t go wrong with the Plasma Series Spengler’s Neutrona Wand Toy, a premium roleplay collectible that features LEDs, authentic sound effects, and motorized vibrations. Just don’t cross the streams!

Clothing and Apparel for the Janine Melnitz in Your Life





For your fashionista friends and fam, you can’t go wrong with these fun retro designs from the Ghostbusters official online store. We love this Sigourney Weaver Gatekeeper sweatshirt and the Mini Puft t-shirt. And Reebok just dropped a new line of Ghostbuster-inspired kicks for sneakerheads, including these Instapump Fury shoes and other fun designs.

Home Decor for your Barn or Fire Station





These personalized beer can glasses are a fun option, as are these pillow sets. Hallmark just released their keepsake Mini Stay Puft Marshmallows Ornament. But the real winner here is Numskull’s Official Ghostbusters Trap Incense Burner, which burns incense while making it look like you just caught a ghost.

Stay Puft Kitchen and Cookware





Stay Puft fans have plenty of options when it comes to their favorite marshmallow critters: this Ghostbusters Stay Puft Cookie Jar is a fun addition to any kitchen, as are these Ghostbusters Stay Puft salt and pepper shakers. Top it off with a bag of Campfire Stay Puft marshmallows and you’re all set.

Funko POP! Collectibles





You didn’t think we forgot about Funko POPs did you? These new POPs make great stocking stuffers for all ages. New additions include Lucky, Mini Puft with Cocktail Umbrella, Pop Ride Ecto-1 with Scissor Seat, and Muncher.

Accessorize Like Egon





Okay, so Gozer pretty much sticks with a bioluminescent pearl bodysuit, but we love this Loungefly Nylon Backpack and these Funko Pop! enamel pins. Ghostbusters logo socks make a great stocking stuffer, and we’re coveting this Venkman Cosplay Square Canvas Backpack from Loungefly.

What Is This, a Crossover Episode?





Look, we’re not exactly sure who these gifts are for, but someone is going to want a My Little Pony Crossover Ghostbusters Plasmane or a Transformers Ghostbuster Mash-Up Ectotron figure. You can also enjoy some Ghostbusters Edition Monopoly and dress your dog up as a Ghostbuster because life is short and you deserve hilarious things.

(image: Hasbro)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips[email protected]