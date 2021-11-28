Feel the Force with the Ultimate Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide

If our email inboxes are any indication, the holiday shopping season has officially begun (seriously, enough with the Black Friday emails). Star Wars merchandise remains a perennial favorite for geeks of all ages, thanks in no small part to the popularity of The Mandalorian, Grogu, and all the upcoming Disney+ series. With so many gifting options, even the most avid Star Wars collectors will still find something new to enjoy. Here’s our ultimate gift guide for every style of Star Wars fan in your life.

“Judge me by my size, do you?”- Pint-Sized Stocking Stuffers





If you’re looking for pocket-sized gifts to stuff your stockings, you could go with the Star Wars R2D2 Classic Tamagotchi or The Tiny Book of Grogu. We also love this Star Wars Soap set from Dr. Squatch, which you can give as a set or split up for individual gifts. And for music lovers, there’s the Chewbacca Bitty Boomer, a wireless Bluetooth speaker that fits in the palm of your hand.

“Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you.” – Snuggly Plush Pals

Kids of all ages love a squishy soft plush toy, and there’s no shortage of adorable options from a galaxy far, far away. We love these holiday Grogus, The Child Seasonal Plush and the Holiday Plush with Hover Pram. You can also make your own toy at Build-a-Bear, which offers options like the Boba Fett Bear. And who doesn’t love a Cuutopia Ewok?

“Traveling through hyperspace ain’t like dusting crops, farm boy.” – Travel Accessories for Kessel Runs





For friends and fam who are finally traveling again, you can’t go wrong with useful gifts like the BB-8 AirPods Wireless Headphones Case and the AT-AT Family Vacation Bag Tag which is customizable. We also love this stylish Princess Leia Pop Tote Bag and these American Tourister Star Wars spinner suitcases.

“I Am A Jedi, Like My Father Before Me.” – Toys for Young Padawans





You can never have enough Star Wars toys, and Hasbro has plenty of options for kids of all ages. You can’t go wrong with a build-it-yourself Lightsaber Forge Electronic Lightsabers (which include a Darksaber version) and the Galactic Snackin’ Grogu, which comes with cookies and a bowl of tentacle soup. LEGO fans will enjoy Boba Fett’s Starship, while Nerf nerds will go nuts for The Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet.

“There’s always a bigger fish.” – Expensive Gifts Fit for an Emperor





If you’re looking to spend some serious Imperial credits, you can always splurge on a premium roleplay lightsaber like The Black Series Supreme Leader Kylo Ren Force FX Elite Lightsaber or the Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set. You can also wow someone with the epic LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina or The Black Series Boba Fett Premium Electronic Helmet, for all your bounty hunting needs.

“In my book, experience outranks everything.” – Books for Avid Scholars





There’s so many Star Wars books, novels, and comics out there, but we especially enjoyed Star Wars: A Vader Family Sithmas for kids and Star Wars The High Republic: Out of the Shadows for young adults. For your friend who loves to cook, you can’t go wrong with the Life Day Cookbook, and fans of the Visions anime series will enjoy the bestseller Star Wars Visions: Ronin .

Happy shopping, and may the force be with you!

(image: Target/Build-a-Bear Workshop)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]