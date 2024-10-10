Dragon Ball films are essentially an entire generation of redheaded stepchildren in relationship to the anime series. They’re thorny when it comes to the question of canon, and a few are even thornier when it comes to the question of quality (live action remake, I’m looking at you). Some have power levels high above the others. Here are the 10 best Dragon Ball movies, ranked.

10. Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound

Sadly Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound is not a crossover event between Dragon Ball Z and Bojack Horseman, despite how majestic Bojack’s mane would look with golden Super Saiyan locks. Nevertheless, this movie goes donkey hard. It’s one of the best Gohan stories in the entire franchise, finally one where he outshines even Goku. Sadly for Gohan, it isn’t canon. Know you place, kid. You ain’t the star of this show.

9. Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F returns my favorite head canon genderqueer villain Frieza back to his rightful place at the top of the DBZ Rogue’s Gallery. Now resurrected as Golden Frieza, the godlike being is able to unleash total destruction and literally blows up the Earth. Despite the clunker of a final act which relies on a day-saving deus ex machina, it’s still worth a watch for Frieza’s lethal makeover alone.

8. Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge

Out of the cooler and into the frying pan. Cooler’s Revenge plays fast and loss with the Dragon Ball Z timeline, retconning quite a bit of Frieza and his planet’s history. But that’s okay! The only canon we’re worried about here is the energy beam fired from Cooler’s hands! Cooler has come to avenge his brother’s death, and the forces of good will pay with their lives.

7. Dragon Ball Super: Saiyan Hero

This movie is just super, know what I’m saiyan? Dragon Ball Super: Saiyan Hero eschews massive, planet cracking battles for more character driven moments between Piccolo and Gohan. It’s essentially a father/son bonding story, as Piccolo has served as a surrogate dad for many a DBZ character, Gohan especially. It’s a love letter to our favorite Namekian, worth a watch.

6. Dragon Ball Z: Battle Of Gods

Dragon Ball Z: Battle Of Gods is exactly what’s written on the tin, and exactly what we wanna see. Goku and the God of Destruction Lord Beerus face off in one of the most awe inspiring bouts in Dragon Ball history. In this canon film, we see the full power of Goku’s Super Saiyan God mode. The result is a God-tier fight.

5. Dragon Ball: The Path to Power

Dragon Ball: The Path to Power is a one movie retelling of the first few chapters of the original Dragon Ball series. Unlike Curse of the Blood Rubies, which tries (less successfully) to tell the origin tale, Path to Power manages to sum up all the best parts of classic Dragon Ball in a neat package.

4. Dragon Ball Z: Wrath Of The Dragon

Ever wonder how Trunks really got his sword? Dragon Ball Z: Wrath Of The Dragon has the answer. Instead of being a purely battle centric film, Wrath of the Dragon plays out much more like a fantasy adventure. It’s the closest thing Dragon Ball has to a story like The Hobbit, except with more yelling!

3. Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan

If it’s got Broly in it, you know it’s gonna be good. The rising star of the Dragon Ball universe steals the spotlight for himself in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. It’s Brody’s Big Debut, and he spends it pummeling the cast of Dragon Ball Z in his Legendary Super Saiyan form. It ain’t pretty, but it’s glorious.

2. Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn

I can sum up the reason to watch Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn with one word: Gogeta. Well, technically two words portmanteaued into one. Vegeta and Goku must fuse together in order to fend off the onslaught of Janemba, a villain so powerful that he was able to block the gates to heaven itself! Plus Frieza makes a cameo from Hell. Hell yeah.

1. Dragon Ball Super: Broly

It’s only fitting that the strongest Saiyan (sorry Goku) in the Dragon Ball universe sits atop this list. Dragon Ball Super: Broly centers around the titular protagonist and his rampage against the universe after Frieza kills his father. While originally a villain, Broly is cast in a more sympathetic light. This film was easily the most highly anticipated Dragon Ball title to date, and it’s easy to see why.

