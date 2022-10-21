That’s It. This Person Wins for the Absolute Best Use of Home Depot’s Giant Skeleton.

Love comes in many shapes and sizes, and sometimes that love is a giant skeleton finding love and happiness in the fall with another giant skeleton, and the two just doing things together. A TikTok has been making the rounds on social media for the amount of dedication and artistry that exists within it. And you’d think that we’d be talking about a TikTok worthy of an Oscar, and when you think about it, that’s what this is. Because it’s a masterpiece.

The TikTok in question brings a skeleton to the store to wear a nice sweater before heading to another skeleton’s home and the two go on some fall adventures. They hit up Michael’s to get some crafts, they go to Starbucks, and have the best day together. And when you think about the skill it takes to put two giant skeletons in a car and make said car drive? That’s impressive.

There’s a mix of things that make this great, including the use of “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall and John Oates. But I will be thinking about those skeletons driving along down the road for the rest of my life. Imagine just trying to drive home and you see two giant skeletons in a car!

I just want a giant skeleton

The problem with living in an apartment is that I do not have the space for a nearly 12-foot skeleton. Every time I see someone decorating with the big boys I get so happy because come on, how is it not great? They’re GIANT.

Videos like this TikTok that have fun with the skeletons are exactly what I wanted out of these Halloween treats. Because otherwise you’re just letting comedy gold sit in your home and not making the best content that can exist in this world, and what I’m saying is that I would like for more people to get creative with the giant skeletons, thank you.

(featured image: screencap/Home Depot)

