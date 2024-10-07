Marjorie Taylor Greene is just the latest Republican politician to promote milk straight from cow udders. She thinks raw milk can “Make America Healthy Again,” but science disagrees.

The Georgia Representative’s latest promotion on Twitter is that “raw milk does a body good.” She didn’t cite any reliable sources, but her tweet implies that raw milk is better than pasteurized milk. Luckily, the community notes on Twitter immediately corrected Greene’s claims. The community notes under her tweet cited the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), among other credible sources, to debunk Green’s udderly irresponsible promotion.

Raw Milk does a body good.



Make America Healthy Again! pic.twitter.com/nVUJ0tQnEy — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) October 6, 2024

The replies under her egregious claim restored my faith in humanity. These replies largely disagree that raw milk is safe and also cite the dangers of consuming the product. Many of these replies also made fun of Greene. Certain responses also encouraged her to “drink more” unpasteurized milk and to leave it at room temperature. Make of that statement what you will, but I’d strongly advise Representative Greene not to do that—unless she’s desperate to prove a point.

Getting E.coli, salmonella and listeria to OWN THE LIBS. — Meacham ? ? (@MeachamDr) October 6, 2024

Making a culture war out of everything

She's lying. That's Donald's spooge ? — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) October 6, 2024

Greene has been on a roll for the past few days with her mind-boggling beliefs. She’s known to be vocal about climate change denial and recently claimed that Democrats can ‘control’ the weather. It’s an outrageous claim, but it’s a stance she may be insincere with.

MAGA and other Republicans have been promoting raw milk in recent times. It’s come to a point wherein if you want to learn about someone’s political leaning, you can check their fridge and see what type of milk they have.

Regardless, the MAGA crowd can’t argue with scientifically proven facts. They also can’t deny the dangerous reality of unpasteurized milk. According to the FDA, consumption of raw milk may result in vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Additionally, the CDC notes that drinking raw milk can expose people to E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella. At worst, consuming unpasteurized milk can result in nerve damage and paralysis.

Greene may not fully grasp the danger she’s exposing her followers to. What she’s promoting isn’t healthy, but an early grave.

