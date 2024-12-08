‘Learned helplessness is frustrating’: This customer service worker reminds us to Google before calling

Googling basic questions before reaching out to customer service representatives should be a given. Unfortunately, this customer service worker explained that some people desperately need to be told what to do.

TikTok user @chckpeass is asked to answer easily Googleable questions for customers on a regular basis. To teach them a lesson, the TikToker puts these customers on hold and then feigns disconnection from the line. This then (hopefully) prompts these customers to Google the answers for themselves. If that doesn’t work, they politely guide them to Google the answer to their question.

The TikTok user even posted a skit to show fellow customer service agents how to use this strategy. They received a call from a customer asking how far a restaurant was from LAX. Let’s be real, isn’t that easily accessible knowledge through Google Maps? Thankfully, @chckpeass followed their own advice and told the customer to Google their inquiry. Unsurprisingly, that solution worked perfectly. You can watch the video below.

Other TikTok users felt frustrated with what they witnessed in the video and understandably annoyed that people would resort to calling customer service for such an easy question. One wrote in the comment section, “Learned helplessness is so frustrating.” Others argued that the “Google it” approach @chckpeasss provided was “the highest and most impressive level of customer service anyone can offer.”

While it may seem like an exaggeration, this customer service rep gave those people the necessary push to begin by looking for answers with the right tools before asking another customer service representative. If learned helplessness is the problem, perhaps embarrassment is the solution. These customers might now think first if a question can be answered simply by looking it up online before they bother a customer service worker.

Another comment on TikTok pointed out that the way @chckpeasss guided people to Google their inquiries was like “gentle parenting.” Not only did they stay calm while being asked such a basic question, but they also guided them to a good solution.

