Texas Politician Wants to Ban Kids from Drag Shows, Do Nothing About Guns

In the wake of last month’s horrific mass shooting at Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents and concerned citizens are desperately urging politicians to implement common sense gun reforms to combat the rampant gun violence plaguing our country. Everyone that is, except republicans funded by the NRA, who are desperate the change to conversation. Texas Senator Ted Cruz suggested schools only have one door (a truly absurd idea), while others offered thoughts and prayers and nothing else.

Meanwhile, Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton (R) is making moves to defend the children of Texas from the threat of … drag queens? Slaton plans to introduce legislation to ban minors from attending drag shows, and, as he describes it, “perverted adults [who] are obsessed with sexualizing young children.” He added, “As a father of two young children, I would never take my children to a drag show and I know speaker Dade Phelan and the rest of my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.”

Drag shows are no place for a child.



I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.



I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

Slaton’s proposed bill is not only deeply homophobic and transphobic, but it addresses a threat that simply does not exist. To run the numbers, so far in 2022 there have been 96 incidents on gunfire on school grounds, resulting in 40 deaths and 78 injuries. The number of deaths and injuries at drag shows in 2022? Zero. For that matter, the majority of drag shows take place at bars and clubs, which have an adult age limit. Local libraries have hosted drag queen story-time for kids, and there are occasionally kid-friendly drag shows for all ages.

One such show was a Pride Month event hosted in Dallas, called “Drag the Kids to Pride Drag Show”, a family-friendly spin-off of the popular drag brunch at Mr. Misster bar. A viral video of the event caused protests and condemnation from republican politicians like (ugh) Marjorie Taylor Greene, who objected to the kids tipping the dancers with cash. Along with trans sports bans, bathroom bans, and Don’t Say Gay bills, it’s all part of a coordinated conservative attack on the LGBTQ+ community that seeks to punish LGBTQ+ kids and paint queer adults as threats to children. It’s deeply disturbing and dangerous rhetoric designed to incite fear and anger towards the already vulnerable LGBTQ+ community.

Also, can someone please explain how a chaperoned drag show is destroying the moral fabric of Texas, whereas stockpiling assault rifles is totally cool and normal? Sure, makes sense. Also, drag shows only affect the people who go to them, they’re not mandatory. If you don’t want to take your kid to a drag show, great news! You don’t have to. Yet everyone else is forced to live and die at the mercy of gun fetishists and 2nd Amendment fascists? People were quick to drag Slaton for his bigoted bill, and for trying to pull focus from the gun epidemic that is killing children.

For a GOP lawmaker from Texas to propose a bill, at this time, to restrict drag shows as a threat to children (in name of “events of the past weekend”) — it’s such a nakedly clear of how you incite hatred on others to distract from the violence you have no interest in quelling. — Taniel (@Taniel) June 7, 2022

Parents nationwide: OUR KIDS ARE DYING. DO YOUR JOB. PASS REAL GUN REFORM.



GOP: We hear you! So we're going to ban YOU from taking your kids to see people in costumes and makeup! — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) June 6, 2022

First it was CRT. Then it was trans kids playing sports. Now it's….drag?



None of these things fix inflation, bring healthcare costs down, or save kids from gun violence.



It's just the fear tactic of the month for the GOP. And it's embarrassing. https://t.co/VWQQWhVMTk — Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) June 6, 2022

We have a gun crisis. Not a lack of prayer in schools crisis. Not a drag show crisis. Not a door crisis. Not a lack of sufficient police in schools or armed teachers crisis. Not a violent video games crisis.



A GUN crisis. And the solutions are reducing access to lethal firearms. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) June 7, 2022

19 kids shot and killed in a single school but hey at least they weren’t somewhere dangerous like a drag show — Stacy Cay 🏳️‍⚧️ (@stacycay) June 6, 2022

"ban gender and LGBTQ+ discussions in schools because it is up to parents to decide when and how to bring these issues up their children!"



*parents decide, take kids to a family-friendly drag show during Pride*



"NOT LIKE THAT!!!" — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 6, 2022

Drag shows are not a threat to your kids. Trans people are not a threat to your kids. Queer teachers are not a threat to your kids. People who use kids as props for transphobic and anti-queer rhetoric and legislation are threats to your kids. — endless screaming | protect trans kids (@infinite_scream) June 6, 2022

Republicans after a mass shooting: nothing we can do



Republicans after a drag show: emergency action https://t.co/Do8KRZ9Lr3 — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) June 7, 2022

(via NBC News, featured image: JORDIN ALTHAUS/WORLD OF WONDER/PARAMOUNT+)

