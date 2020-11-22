Things We Saw Today: Tenoch Huerta Joins the Cast of Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler are moving forward with plans for Black Panther 2 to begin shooting next summer in Atlanta. The production was put on pause after the sudden and tragic passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, who delivered an indelible performance in the title role. Disney has already said that they won’t be using CGI to recreate Boseman’s performance, but outside of that, plans for who takes on the Black Panther mantle are under wraps.

It’s rumored that Letitia Wright will take on a bigger role in the sequel. The actress played T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri in the 2018 film, and appears to be the obvious choice for the next Black Panther. Other contenders include Winston Duke’s M’Baku, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and Danai Gurira’s Okoye.

One cast addition that has been confirmed is Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta, who will play an antagonist in the film. His role is still under wraps, but fans are speculating he may be playing Namor the Sub-Mariner, Windeagle, or White Tiger. Outside of Huerta’s casting, no other plot details have been announced.

Huerta is a welcome addition to the MCU, which has struggled with Latinx representation. So far, Michael Peña’s Luis in the Ant-Man films has been the only prominent Latinx character, although Salma Hayek was previously cast as Ajak in Eternals. Although it feels impossible to imagine Black Panther without Boseman, it sounds like Disney, Marvel, and Coogler are taking the time to make decisions that will honor Boseman’s legacy and the world of Wakanda.

A new Predator movie is in the works, with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg attached. (via io9)

Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs directed episodes of Marvel 616 for Disney+. (via Collider)

A look back at the impact of Twilight on San Diego Comic-Con. (via Nerdist)

He’s hiding!

This may be the most adorable headline ever. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wLcm8ABchV — Dorkzilla, Duchess of Excess (@GhostAnneBoleyn) November 21, 2020 We are mesmerized by this robot fingertip. (via Syfy Wire)

A look at the superheroic PSAs of Captain America vs. Homelander. (via CBR)

The real star of The Crown season 4. (via Jezebel)

Toy Story turns 25! The toy box is overflowing with fun! Happy 25th anniversary to Toy Story, first released on this day in 1995. #ToyStory25 pic.twitter.com/fnVC74vW9a — Pixar (@Pixar) November 22, 2020

How’s your Sunday going, Mary Suevians?

