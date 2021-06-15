Temuera Morrison is, (in)arguably, the best. The actor, who first made his Star Wars appearance as Jango Fett and the Clone Army in the prequels, returned as Boba Fett for the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. As someone who did not like Boba Fett as a kid, I will proudly say that I was proven wrong with Morrison’s portrayal on the show, and when it was announced that he was getting his own spinoff with Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, I was extremely excited.

Now, The Book of Boba Fett is seemingly done filming, and we know this because Morrison updated us from his hometown of Rotorua, New Zealand, while he’s just sitting in a spa—something I have not stopped thinking about all day long. Temuera Morrison is just vibes.

Temuera Morrison said he’s been away filming #TheBookOfBobaFett for 7 months The actor shared the info in this quick promo for @PolynesianSpa (Rotorua, New Zealand), uploaded on Sunday via their Instagram Seven months ago was mid-November, 2020#StarWars #BobaFett #DailyFett pic.twitter.com/GQ1F6JU7gU — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) June 15, 2021

But this wasn’t the only Star Wars-related news we’ve gotten recently. Set pictures from Obi-Wan Kenobi started to surface this weekend, and we got a look at Indira Varma’s character seemingly working for the Empire? Or at least working undercover with them to do something for Obi-Wan.

Indira Varma drinking Topo Chico as an Imperial General. Everything is FINE. pic.twitter.com/YoSmXFObcW — Lauren Pokedoff (@LaurenPokedoff) June 12, 2021

This comes with pictures of Ewan McGregor hiding his costume as if we didn’t know how Obi-Wan Kenobi—whose original trilogy wardrobe famously became, essentially, the prequels’ Jedi uniform—dresses.

The first images of Ewan McGregor on set of the Disney+ ‘OBI-WAN KENOBI’ series pic.twitter.com/KdSzenSNKT — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) June 12, 2021

All of this news is exciting because Star Wars fans have been patiently waiting for more live-action content from the series. With The Mandalorian season 2 wrapping up in December, we’ve been waiting for more of our favorite galaxy far far away. But can we just always have Temuera Morrison updating us about what’s going on from his spa? Please and thank you.

(image: Lucasfilm)

