Taking place 15 years after the end of MTV’s supernatural series Teen Wolf, the movie sequel catches up with the pack and their lives. While they might not be teens anymore, many of them are most certainly still wolves (or another supernatural being of some kind).

Scott McCall, Alpha wolf and main star of the show, now works in construction, prophesying banshee Lydia Martin has a well-paid corporate job, and Derek Hale is pushing all his ex-Alpha energy into being a dad to his teen son, Eli.

However, when the fraught fears of the past come back to haunt the pack, culminating in the events of this movie. Here’s what we know about the upcoming film, including when you’ll be able to see Teen Wolf: The Movie in full.

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer teases the return of Crystal Reed

The trailer reveals the return of Allison Argent, played by OG Crystal Reed, who died in Season 3 of the original show. Visions of Scott’s late girlfriend are plaguing him and the rest of their friends—suggesting the werewolf hunter might not be as dead as previously thought.

“The Nogitsune has come to play a new game,” says Scott’s former druid mentor Dr Alan Deaton, played by Seth Gilliam, as the whole pack gathers in Beacon Hills to fight one last world-saving battle, including saving the apparently resurrected Allison.

Teen Wolf: The Movie cast

So, which members of the pack (and cast) are officially returning? As noted above, Tyler Posey will return as Scott McCall, alongside other Teen Wolf old-timers Tyler Hoechlin, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed , Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Ryan Kelley, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio, and Ian Bohen.

Two notable absences include Arden Cho, who played Kitsune, and fan-fave Dylan O’Brien. Cho reportedly (and understandably) didn’t return to the franchise after being offered less money than her counterparts, while O’Brien told Variety that he felt the original series of Teen Wolf left Stiles “in a really good place” for his character.

Teen Wolf: The Movie release date

The film premieres on January 26, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus. This was one of the key selling points of the latest streaming platform to come onto the scene, hoping to pull in nostalgic Teen Wolf fans to the app.

(featured image: Paramount Plus)

